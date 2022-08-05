Divya Kakran, Mohit Grewal win wrestling bronze at Commonwealth Games 2022

Wrestler Divya Kakran beat Tonga Tiger Lily Cocker Lemalie in the women’s 68 kg freestyle category, while Mohit Grewal bettered Jamaica’s Aaron Johnson in men’s 125 kg category on Friday to win a bronze medals in the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Kakran conceded two points in the opening seconds of the bout. However, she countered on the same move to lay down Lemalie’s shoulders to the mat.

As a result, she beat her opponent by a fall to secure her second bronze medal in Commonwealth Games.

Mohit Grewal in action on Day 8 at the Commonwealth Games 2022 | Photo Credit: PTI

Mohit also won his bout over Johnson by a fall. The Indian was leading 4-0 before he managed to trap his opponent in a fall.

The results ensured India of six medals in wrestling at the Birmingham Games. Earlier, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Deepak Punia won gold medals, while Anshu Malik got a silver medal.