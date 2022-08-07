India finishes fifth in women’s 4x100m relay at Commonwealth Games 2022

India’s women’s 4x100m relay team finished in fifth place at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Sunday with a timing of 43.81 seconds.

The race started with Dutee Chand who marked a good start for India in the first 100 metres. The following splits for India were completed by Hima Das, Srabani Nanda and Jyothi Yarraji.

But India could not make it to the podium places and settled in the fifth place behind Australia.

Nigeria won the gold medal with a timing of 42.10 seconds which was the team’s personal best and an African record. England finished in second place with a season best timing of 42.41 seconds.

Gold medal favourites Jamaica ended in the third place and could only manage a timing of 43.08 seconds. Olympic champion Elaine Thomson Herrah ran the last 100m stretch and helped her team snatch a place on the podium.

So far, India has won eight medals in athletics at the 2022 Commonwealth Games - one gold, four silver and three bronze.

Later in the day, the men’s 4x400m relay team will be in action. The men’s javelin throw final will also see India’s D.P. Manu and Rohit Yadav in competition.