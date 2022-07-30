Weightlifter Sanket Sargar won India’s first medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games by bagging the silver in the men’s 55 kg category on Saturday.

The Indian who was among the favourites to finish on the podium took the second place by lifting a total weight of 248 kg. Sargar managed to lift 135 kg in clean & jerk and 113 kg in snatch.

Sargar held a comfortable lead after the 113 kg snatch lift as the next best attempt was 107kg.

An elbow injury to Sargar during his second clean & jerk attempt meant that he was not able to improve on his first lift of 135 kg.

Despite two failed attempts, the Indian maintained his lead until the last lift of the event. However, Malaysia’s Mohamad Aniq completed a clean & jerk lift of 142 kg to take the gold medal.

Yodage of Sri Lanka won the bronze medal.