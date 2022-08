Srihari Nataraj broke his own national record in the 200m backstroke heats at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Tuesday.

His previous national record for the event was 02:01.70 in 2019. He broke his record by almost a second as clocking 2:00.84 finishing ninth in the heats and qualifying as a reserve.

The national record holder missed a medal chance in the 50m backstroke final by 25.23 seconds.