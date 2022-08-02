Harjinder Kaur won the bronze medal in the Women’s 71kg Weightlifting event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Monday.

Harjinder lifted a combined weight of 212kg (93kg in the Snatch and 119kg in the Clean and Jerk) to finish third.

Sarah Davies of England won the gold with a total of 229kg - a Games Record - while Alexis Ashworth of Canada took the silver with 214kg. Davies lifted 103kg and 126kg in the Snatch and the Clean and Jerk, respectively.

Harjinder’s bronze was India’s ninth medal at the current edition edition of the Games.

Earlier on Monday, Shushila Devi won silver in the Women’s 48kg Judo event before Vijay Kumar Yadav clinched bronze in the Men’s 60kg class.

Indian weightlifters have now won seven medals at Birmingham 2022, with Mirabai Chanu, Jeremy Lalrinnunga, Achinta Sheuli, Sanket Sargar, Bindyarani Rani, Gururaja Poojary and Harjinder all securing podium finishes.