India vs England semifinal preview

Harmanpreet’s team India will have a shot at history when it faces England in the semifinal of the women’s T20 cricket tournament at CWG 2022 in Birmingham.

With the head-to-head heavily tilted in England’s favour, India will have its task cut out when it steps out at Edgbaston this afternoon. India will hope its batting order fires in unison. Given the form its bowlers have carried through the tournament, a close finish cannot be overlooked.

India vs England semifinal squads, predicted XI, Dream11 fantasy team Predicted playing XI India’s playing XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh England’s playing XI: Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Natalie Sciver (c), Amy Jones (wk), Maia Bouchier, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Freya Kemp, Issy Wong, Sarah Glenn IND vs ENG squads India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Yastika Bhatia, Sabbhineni Meghana. England: Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Natalie Sciver (c), Amy Jones (wk), Maia Bouchier, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Freya Kemp, Issy Wong, Sarah Glenn, Bryony Smith, Freya Davies, Kate Cross. INDIA VS ENGLAND DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM Wicketkeepers: Amy Jones Batters: Shafali Verma (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey All-rounders: Nat Sciver, Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Pooja Vastrakar Bowlers: Renuka Thakur (vc), Sophie Ecclestone, Issy Wong Team Composition: ENG 5:6 IND; Credits Left: 0.0

When and where to watch the India vs England semifinal at CWG 2022?

The India vs England semifinal will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network from 3:30pm IST and streamed online on Sony LIV.