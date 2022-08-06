India faces England in the first semifinal of the women’s T20 cricket tournament at the Commonwealth Games 2022 at Edgbaston on Saturday.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s team India secured a semifinal spot after finishing second in Group A behind Australia. While it lost to Australia in the opening match, India bounced back with thumping wins over Pakistan and Barbados.

Meanwhile, England qualified as the topper from Group B, having beaten South Africa, New Zealand and Sri Lanka by convincing margins.

India Women vs England Women T20 Head to Head record Matches played: 22; India won: 5; England won: 17 Last meeting: India lost by eight wickets (Chelmsford; July 14, 2021) Last five meetings: India won: 2; England won: 3 India (highest score) vs England: 198/4 (20) lost to England 199/3 (18.4) by seven wickets (2018) India (lowest score) vs England: 88/8 (20) lost to England 134 all out (19.5) by 46 runs (2011) England (highest score) vs India: 199/3 (18.4) beat India 198/4 (20) by seven wickets (2018) England (lowest score) vs India: 96 all out (19.2) lost to India (126/7) by 30 runs (2010)

Squads:

England Squad: Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Natalie Sciver(c), Amy Jones(w), Maia Bouchier, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Freya Kemp, Issy Wong, Sarah Glenn, Bryony Smith, Freya Davies, Kate Cross

India Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Taniya Bhatia(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Yastika Bhatia, Sabbhineni Meghana, Harleen Deol, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

When and where to watch the India vs England CWG 2022 semifinal:

India vs England CWG2022 semifinal will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network and streamed live on Sony LIV from 3:30pm IST.