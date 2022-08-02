News

Commonwealth Games 2022: India wins gold in table tennis men’s team event, beats Singapore 3-1 in final

Team Sportstar
02 August, 2022 20:18 IST
Harmeet Desai and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran celebrate after winning their match against Singapore’s Izaac Quek Yong and Pang Yew En Koen during the final of the Table Tennis Men’s team event on Monday. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Indian men’s table tennis team defended its crown by defeating Singapore 3-1 in the final at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Sunday.

Harmeet Desai and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran gave India the perfect start by winning the doubles fixture 13-11, 11-7, 11-5 in straight sets before Singapore’s Zhe Yu Clarence Chew beat Sharath Kamal 3-1 (11-7, 12-14, 11-3, 11-9) to level the tie 1-1.

Sathiyan then put India back in the lead with a 3-1 (12-10, 7-11, 11-7, 11-4) win in the following match. Desai eventually sealed the tie and the gold with a 3-0 sweep in the fourth match.

In 2018, at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, the same trio had beaten Nigeria 3-0 in the men’s team title match.

India now has five gold, three silver and three bronze and a total of 11 medals at the Birmingham Games. Earlier in the day, the Women’s Fours team won the gold to hand India its first medal in Lawn Bowls.

