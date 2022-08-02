The Indian men’s table tennis team defended its crown by defeating Singapore 3-1 in the final at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Sunday.

Harmeet Desai and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran gave India the perfect start by winning the doubles fixture 13-11, 11-7, 11-5 in straight sets before Singapore’s Zhe Yu Clarence Chew beat Sharath Kamal 3-1 (11-7, 12-14, 11-3, 11-9) to level the tie 1-1.

Sathiyan then put India back in the lead with a 3-1 (12-10, 7-11, 11-7, 11-4) win in the following match. Desai eventually sealed the tie and the gold with a 3-0 sweep in the fourth match.

In 2018, at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, the same trio had beaten Nigeria 3-0 in the men’s team title match.

India now has five gold, three silver and three bronze and a total of 11 medals at the Birmingham Games. Earlier in the day, the Women’s Fours team won the gold to hand India its first medal in Lawn Bowls.