India vs Singapore LIVE score, Table Tennis Final, Commonwealth Games: Sharath Kamal trail in singles; IND 1-0 SIN, updates

Table Tennis men’s final updates
Match 2: Sharath Kamal vs Zhe Yu Chew, 0-1
10-10: Zhe cuts the lead once again, tremendous composure under pressure.
10-8: A sensational return across the court from Sharath powers him to Game Point.
8-6: Sharath Kamal clings onto his lead, crucial couple of points up ahead!
5-5: Zhe Chew razes Sharath’s lead once again and levels the game.
4-1: The legend responds in style to take the early lead.
Game 2 begins.
7-11: Zhe Chew wins Game 1, takes the crucial lead in Match 2.
4-7: And Zhe Chew surges ahead in a flash. Sharath being driven all across the court.
2-3: The southpaw troubles Sharath with his pace and the extra energy also forces him to drag the ball off table.
1-0: Sharath Kamal gets the match underway with a straightforward diagonal smash.
Match 1: Men’s Doubles: Harmeet Desai, G. Sathiyan, IND 3-0 SIN
11-4: Sathiyan and Harmeet seal a flawless 3-0 win, a great start for India in the bid for gold.
10-4: Yong and Pang continue drag the ball far off the table and India gains the match point.
7-2: India soars ahead. Sathiyan looks unbreachable at the moment.
4-2: India waltzes to the lead once again.
Game 3 starts.
11-6: Game Point for India! And India takes a 2-0 lead in style. The Singaporean flair has been quelled once again.
8-6: Sathiyan’s incredible forward presence hands India the lead once again.
6-6: Not giving an inch to one another at the halfway mark.
3-3: Stupendous coordination from Sathiyan and Harmeet on the returns as they induce another mistake from the Singaporeans.
Second game begins.
13-11: Game 1 to India! The game see-sawed from end to another but Sathiyan and Harmeet held their calm.
12-11: Sathiyan induces the error and India leads once again.
11-11: Superb from Yong and Pang, Game Point for Singapore but the Indians manage to hold once again.
10-9: Sathiyan’s return nearly seals the game but slaps the net.
10-8: Resounding comeback from Harmeet and Sathiyan. Game Point!
6-6: Excellent return from Singapore to draw level. Sathiyan and Harmeet are pinned to their toes.
5-3: A couple of jaw-dropping exchanges but India clings onto the lead.
3-1: Sathiyan powers India to the early lead.
6:00PM IST
Game on! G Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai and Singapore’s Yong Quek, Yew Pang are present courtside.
5:55PM IST
Can the veteran Sharath Kamal pull off another special show tonight?
5:42PM IST
Match 1 will be a doubles clash between India’s G Sathiyan/Harmeet Desai and Singapore’s Yong Quek/Yew Pang.
5:39PM IST
We are nearly 20 minutes away from the final. India and Singapore met in the semifinal in 2018 where Sharath Kamal powered the Indians to the final in a 3-2 win. They later met Nigeria in the final and drubbed them 3-0 for gold.
India vs Singapore final, TT men’s team event updates:
PREVIEW
Indian men’s table tennis team stormed into the final by defeating Nigeria by 3-0 in the semifinal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Monday.
It was another dominant performance from the Indian paddlers as they didn’t allow Nigeria to take a win in any match. In the first match of the tie, Indian duo Harmeet Desai and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran registered a comfortable win against Bode Abiodun and Olajide Omotayo 11-6, 11-7 and 11-7. With this win, they led India 1-0 ahead in the tie.In the next match of the tie, India’s experienced player Achanta Sharath Kamal defeated Nigeria’s Aruna Quadri 3-1 to give India a 2-0 lead in the table tennis men’s team semi-final.
In the third match, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran took the first game against Olajide Omotayo. It was a close game as the Indian paddler emerged victorious with an 11-9 scoreline. Sathiyan outclassed Olajide Omotayo 11-9, 4-11, 11-6, 11-8 in the men’s singles contest as India beat Nigeria 3-0 to reach the final where they will face Singapore.
India and Singapore were part of the same group stage and hence clashed during their second group stage match. India emerged victorious over Singapore 3-0.
India’s road to finals
beat Nigeria 3-0 (semifinals)
beat Bangladesh 3-0 (quarterfinals)
beat Northern Ireland 3-0 (group stage)
beat Singapore 3-0 (group stage)
beat Barbados 3-0 (group stage)
Singapore’s road to finals
beat England 3-2 (semifinals)
beat Canada 3-0 (quarterfinals)
beat Barbados 3-0 (group stage)
lost to India 0-3 (group stage)
beat Northern Ireland 3-0 (group stage)
When and where to watch India vs Singapore Table Tennis final at CWG 2022?
The India vs Singapore men’s team table tennis final is scheduled to start at 6 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on Tuesday, August 2. It will be telecast on the Sony Network and streamed online on Sony Liv. You can also follow all the updates on Sportstar’s blogs.