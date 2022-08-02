India vs Singapore LIVE score, Table Tennis Final, Commonwealth Games: Sharath Kamal trail in singles; IND 1-0 SIN, updates

Table Tennis men’s final updates

Match 2: Sharath Kamal vs Zhe Yu Chew, 0-1

10-10: Zhe cuts the lead once again, tremendous composure under pressure.

10-8: A sensational return across the court from Sharath powers him to Game Point.

8-6: Sharath Kamal clings onto his lead, crucial couple of points up ahead!

5-5: Zhe Chew razes Sharath’s lead once again and levels the game.

4-1: The legend responds in style to take the early lead.

Game 2 begins.

7-11: Zhe Chew wins Game 1, takes the crucial lead in Match 2.

4-7: And Zhe Chew surges ahead in a flash. Sharath being driven all across the court.

2-3: The southpaw troubles Sharath with his pace and the extra energy also forces him to drag the ball off table.

1-0: Sharath Kamal gets the match underway with a straightforward diagonal smash.

Match 1: Men’s Doubles: Harmeet Desai, G. Sathiyan, IND 3-0 SIN

11-4: Sathiyan and Harmeet seal a flawless 3-0 win, a great start for India in the bid for gold.

10-4: Yong and Pang continue drag the ball far off the table and India gains the match point.

7-2: India soars ahead. Sathiyan looks unbreachable at the moment.

4-2: India waltzes to the lead once again.

Game 3 starts.

11-6: Game Point for India! And India takes a 2-0 lead in style. The Singaporean flair has been quelled once again.

8-6: Sathiyan’s incredible forward presence hands India the lead once again.

6-6: Not giving an inch to one another at the halfway mark.

3-3: Stupendous coordination from Sathiyan and Harmeet on the returns as they induce another mistake from the Singaporeans.

Second game begins.

13-11: Game 1 to India! The game see-sawed from end to another but Sathiyan and Harmeet held their calm.

12-11: Sathiyan induces the error and India leads once again.

11-11: Superb from Yong and Pang, Game Point for Singapore but the Indians manage to hold once again.

10-9: Sathiyan’s return nearly seals the game but slaps the net.

10-8: Resounding comeback from Harmeet and Sathiyan. Game Point!

6-6: Excellent return from Singapore to draw level. Sathiyan and Harmeet are pinned to their toes.

5-3: A couple of jaw-dropping exchanges but India clings onto the lead.

3-1: Sathiyan powers India to the early lead.