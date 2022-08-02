Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Day 5 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. India has won three gold, three silver and three bronze medals so far.

LAWN BOWLS LIVE

Choubey and Saikia go 3-1 up after End 3 and India now ahead in both fixtures. ⦿ Choudhury, Pinki and Tirkey extend their lead to 4-1 after End 3 in the Women’s Triples event.

What do you get when you put together a team of two former physical education teachers, a police constable, and a forest department official? To find the answer, have a go at this cracking read from Santadeep Dey.

Long jumpers M. Sreeshankar and Muhammed Anees will compete in the Qualifying Round at 2:30 PM IST.

Two-time Commonwealth Games medallist Vikas Thakur will be in action at 6:30 PM IST in the Men’s 96kg class.

India begins Day 5 with Lawn Bowls, when Lovely Choubey and Nayanmoni Saikia face New Zealand in the Women’s Pairs Section B Round 1 Match at 1:00 PM IST.

In other news, a legend will be in action for the final time at the Commonwealth Games. Hoping for a fitting swansong.

Here are the top 10 moments from Day 4, in case you missed the action trying to cope with your Monday blues.

In case you are still wondering what Lawn Bowls is all about, here is a quick primer on one of the oldest sports at the event.

Another action packed day ahead of us as the Games move into the fifth day. India is assured of winning three medals today with the India Women’s Fours Team taking on South Africa in a historic final, the Badminton Mixed Team facing Malaysia in the summit clash and the Table Tennis Men’s Team locking horns with Singapore for the gold medal.

INDIANS IN ACTION ON AUGUST 2 (ALL TIMINGS IN IST)

1:00 PM (Lawn Bowls)

Women’s Pairs- India vs New Zealand

Women’s Triples- India vs New Zealand

2:00 PM (Weightlifting)

Women’s 76kg- Punam Yadav

2:30 PM (Athletics and Para Athletics)

Men’s Long Jump Qualifying - M Sreeshankar, Muhammed Anees Yahiya

3:04 PM (Swimming)

Men’s 200m Backstroke - Srihari Nataraj

3:30 PM (Athletics and Para Athletics)

Women’s Shot Put Qualifying - Manpreet Kaur

4:10 PM (Swimming)

Men’s 1500m Freestyle Heat 1 - Advait Page

4:15 (Lawn Bowls)

Women’s Fours Finals - India vs South Africa

Men’s Singles - Mridul Borgohain vs Shannon Mcilory

4:28 PM (Swimming)

Men’s 1500m Freestyle Heat 2 - Kushagra Rawat

5:17 PM (Athletics)

Women’s 100m Round 1 Heat 5 - Dutee Chand

6:00 PM (Table Tennis)

Men’s Team Final - India vs Singapore

6:30 PM (Hockey)

Women’s Pool A Match - India vs England

6:30 PM (Weightlifting)

Men’s 96kg - Vikas Thakur

8:30 PM (Squash)

Women’s Singles Plate Semifinals - Sunayana Sana Kuruvilla vs Faiza Zafar

8:45 PM (Lawn Bowls)

Men’s Fours - India vs Fiji

Women’s Triples - India vs England

9:15 PM (Squash)

Men’s Squash Semifinals - Saurav Ghosal vs Paul Coll

10:00 PM (Badminton)

Mixed Team Gold Medal Match - India vs Malaysia

11:00 PM (Weightlifting)

Women’s 87kg - Usha Bannur NK

11:45 PM (Boxing)

Men’s Welterweight - Rohit Tokas vs Alfred Kotey

12:52 AM (Aug 3) (Athletics and Para Athletics)

Women’s Discus Throw Final - Seema Punia, Navjeet Kaur Dhillon