Weightlifter Vikas Thakur won the silver medal in the men’s 96 kg category and continued India’s splendid run in the sport at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Thakur lifted a total weight of 346 kg. He completed a best snatch attempt of 155 kg and a clean & jerk attempt of 191 kg.

He was placed joint-third with Fiji’s Rainibogi after the snatch round.

In the clean & jerk round, Thakur started with an attempt of 187 kg and succeeded. He also took a 2 kg advantage over Fiji’s weightlifter.

In their second lifts, while the Fiji lifter managed 188 kg, India’s Thakur got 191 kg.

Thakur then took a final attempt of 198 kg, but failed to complete the lift. This was inconsequential as he had already secured the silver medal.

This is Vikas Thakur’s third consecutive medal at Commonwealth Games. He won a silver in 2014 and a bronze in 2018.

Samoa’s Don Opeloge won the gold medal with a total lift of 381 kg.