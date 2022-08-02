Here are the top moments from Day 4 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Monday. India added three medals to its tally and scripted history by reaching its first-ever Lawn Bowls final.

Bowling India to glory

The Indian Lawn Bowls Women’s Fours team at Commonwealth Games 2022. | Photo Credit: SAI MEDIA

The Indian Lawn Bowls Women’s Fours team created history by reaching the final. The team, comprising Rupa Rani Tirkey, Lovely Choubey, Pinki and Nayanmoni Saikia, trumped New Zealand by 16-13, despite trailing 12-13 heading into the final End, to set up the summit clash with South Africa and assure India of its first-ever medal in the sport. READ MORE

Judo comes to the party

Silver medallist Shushila Likmabam (left) on the podium after her women’s 48kg Judo final. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Shushila Devi lost to South Africa’s Michaela Whitebooi in the women’s 48kg category to settle for a silver medal. Shushila clinched India’s seventh medal. The two competitors could not be differentiated in the stipulated three minutes. In the golden point round, South Africa’s Whitebooi seized on an opening by the Indian and claimed the point. READ MORE

Vijay Kumar emerges victorious

Vijay Kumar Yadav in action against Cyprus’ Petros Christodoulides during their bronze medal match on Monday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Vijay Kumar Yadav clinched a bronze medal in the men’s 60kg category minutes after Sushila’s silver to add an eighth medal to India’s tally. He beat Cyprus’ Petros Christodoulides via Ippon after qualifying for the bronze medal match through repechage. He had lost his quarterfinal to Joshua Katz of Australia earlier on Monday.

A tough draw to stomach

Mandeep Singh and Harmanpreet Singh after India drew with England 4-4 in a Men’s Hockey Pool B match on Monday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

India was cruising 3-0 at the halfway stage. However, England made full use of the man-advantage in the second half as Varun Kumar and then Gurjant received suspensions for indiscipline. From 4-1 up around the 47-minute mark, India conceded three goals in no time to throw away its three-goal lead and hang on to a draw that felt as good as a loss. READ MORE

A first for Scottish gymnastics

Shannon Archer of Scotland competes in the Women’s Vault finals on Monday. | Photo Credit: AP

Nineteen-year-old Shannon Archer became the first woman from Scotland to win a medal in Artistic Gymnastics at the Commonwealth Games when she took the bronze in the Women’s Vault with a total of 13.083. Archer also competed in the Women’s All-Round Final, finishing eighth with a total of 49.3.

Never back down

Lauren Smith of England competes during the Mixed Team semifinal against Malaysia on Monday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Lauren Smith of England successfully returned a series of smashes after slipping and falling during the Mixed Team semifinal against Malaysia. She eventually lost the point as the English pair of Smith and Marcus Ellis went down to the Malaysian pair 21-12, 18-21, 13-21 in the Mixed Doubles fixture. England lost the tie 3-0.

Glittering debut

New Zealand’s Ellesse Andrews celebrates after winning gold in the Women’s Keirin Final. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Ellesse Andrews of New Zealand bagged her third gold medal in her first appearance at the Commonwealth Games when she took the top spot in the Women’s Keirin Finals. Earlier she had won the gold in the Women’s Sprint and Women’s Team Sprint events and also clinched silver in the Women’s 4000m Team Pursuit.

On cloud nine

Harjinder Kaur after winning the bronze medal in the women’s 71kg category weightlifting event on Monday. | Photo Credit: PTI

In a testament to India’s might in weightlifting, Harjinder Kaur won the bronze medal in the Women’s 71kg event with a combined weight of 212kg (93kg in the Snatch and 119kg in the Clean and Jerk). Her feat swelled India’s medal haul to nine as Harjinder became the seventh lifter from her country to secure a podium at the Birmingham Games. READ MORE

A first in 28 years

Lucy Beere of Guernsey during the medal ceremony after winning silver in Women’s Singles Lawn Bowls event on Monday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Lucy Beere ended Guernsey’s 28-year-long medal drought at the Commonwealth Games with a silver in the Women’s Singles Lawn Bowls event. The 40-year-old lost to Ellen Ryan of Australia 17-21 after 24 Ends in the final. Guernsey, an island with a population of just over 60,000, had won its last Games medal in 1994 in Victoria, Canada.

Royalty in the house

Gold medallist Australia’s Matthew Levy (left) on the podium with Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex during the medal ceremony of the Men’s 50m Freestyle S7 event. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex, presented medals after Men’s 50m Freestyle final, which was won by Matthew Levy of Australia. In a fitting farewell to a scintillating career, the three-time Paralympic champion clinched the gold in 28.95 seconds in what was his last race at the Commonwealth Games.