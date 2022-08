Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 5, Indians in action on August 2: Full schedule, events, streaming updates, timings in IST

The Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham take place from July 29 to August 8 with Indian athletes competing in events across 15 sports. Here are all the events Indians will be participating on Day 5 in Birmingham.

AUGUST 2 (All timings are in IST - Indian Standard Time)

1 PM (Lawn Bowls)

Women’s Pairs- India vs New Zealand

Women’s Triples- India vs New Zealand

2 PM (weightlifting)

Women’s 76kg- Punam Yadav

2:30 PM (athletics and para athletics)

Men’s long Jump qualifying- M Sreeshankar, Muhammed Anees Yahiya

3:04 PM (swimming)

Men’s 200m backstroke -Srihari Nataraj

3:30 PM (athletics and para athletics)

Women’s shot put qualifying- Manpreet Kaur

4:10 PM (swimming)

Men’s 1500m Freestyle Heat 1- Advait Page

4:15 (Lawn Bowls)

Women’s Fours finals- India vs South Africa

Men’s Singles- Mridul Borgohain vs Shannon Mcilory

4:28 PM (swimming)

Men’s 1500m Freestyle Heat 2- Kushagra Rawat

5:17 PM (athletics)

Women’s 100m Round 1 - Heat 5 - Dutee Chand

06:00PM (table tennis)

Men’s team final - India vs Singapore

6:30PM (hockey)

Women’s match- India vs England

6:30 PM (weightlifting)

Men’s 96kg- Vikas Thakur

8:30 PM (Squash)

Women’s singles plate semifinals- Sunayana Sana Kuruvilla vs Faiza Zafar

8:45 PM (lawn bowls)

Men’s fours- India vs Fiji

Women’s Triples- India vs England

9:15PM (Squash)

Men’s Squash semifinals- Saurav Ghosal vs Paul Coll

10:00PM (badminton)

Mixed team Gold Medal match - India vs Malaysia

11 PM (weightlifting)

Women’s 87kg- Usha Bannur NK

11:45 PM (boxing)

Men’s Welterweight- Rohit Tokas vs Alfred Kotey

12:52 AM (Aug 3) (athletics and para athletics)

Women’s discus throw final- Seema Punia, Navjeet Kaur Dhillon