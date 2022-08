Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 10, Indians in action on August 7: Full schedule, events, streaming updates, timings in IST

The Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham is taking place from July 29 to August 8 with Indian athletes competing in events across 15 sports. Here are all the events Indians will be participating on Day 10 in Birmingham.

ATHLETICS

2:45PM Men’s triple jump- Abdulla Aboobacker, Eldhose Paul, Praveen Chithravel

3:50PM Men’s 10,000m race walk finals- Amit, Sandeep Kumar

4:05PM Women’s Javelin throw finals- Shilpa Rani, Anu Rani

5:24 PM Women’s 4 x 100m Relay - Final

12:10 AM (Aug 8) Men’s javelin throw finals- Rohit Yadav, DP Manu

1:00 AM (Aug 8) Men’s 4x400m relay finals- India

BADMINTON

2:20 PM Women’s singles semifinals- P V Sindhu

3:10 PM Men’s singles semifinals- Lakshya Sen

3:10 PM Men’s singles semifinals-Kidambi Srikanth

4:00 PM Women’s doubles semifinals- Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand

4:50 PM Men’s doubles semifinals- Satwik/Chirag

BOXING

3 PM- Women’s minimumweight- Nitu

3:15PM- Men’s flyweight-Amit

7 PM- Women’s light flyweight- Nikhat Zareen

1:15 AM (Aug 8) Men’s Super heavyweight- Sagar

HOCKEY

1:30 PM Women’s bronze medal match- India vs New Zealand

READ: India vs New Zealand bronze medal match, Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022: Head-to-head, where to watch live streaming, timings in IST

TABLE TENNIS

3:35 PM- women’s singles bronze medal match- Sreeja Akula

6:15 PM- men’s doubles gold medal match- Sathiyan/Sharath Kamal

9:50 PM Men’s singles semifinal- Sharath Kamal

10:40 PM men’s singles semifinal- G. Sathiyan

12:15 AM (Aug 8)- Mixed doubles gold medal match- Sharath Kamal/ Sreeja

CRICKET

9:30 PM Women’s gold medal match- India

SQUASH

10:30 PM Mixed doubles bronze medal match- Saurav Ghosal/ Dipika Pallikal