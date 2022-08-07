India faces Australia in the final of the inaugural women’s T20 cricket tournament at the Commonwealth Games 2022 at Edgbaston on Sunday.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s team India secured a final spot after edging out host England by four runs in a thrilling semifinal clash on Saturday. Meanwhile, Australia beat New Zealand by five wickets in the second semifinal.

The two sides met earlier in the group where India handed Australia a three-wicket victory from a commanding position.

This will be the third time India and Australia will meet in an international multi-national tournament final. Australia won on both previous occasions - the 2005 ODI World Cup final and the 2020 T20 World Cup final.

India Women vs Australia Women T20 Head to Head record Matches played: 24; India won: 6; Australia won: 17; NR - 1 Last meeting: Australia wo by three wickets (Edgbaston; July 29, 2022) Last five meetings: India won: 0; Australia won: 4; NR - 1 India (highest score) vs Australia: 177/3 (19.4) beat Australia 173/5 (20) by seven wickets (2020) India (lowest score) vs Australia: 62 all out (18.2) lost to Australia 63/2 (10.2) by eight wickets (2011) Australia (highest score) vs India: 186/5 (20) beat India 150/5 (20) by 36 runs (2018) Australia (lowest score) vs India: 89 all out (18.5) lost to India 92/2 (14.3) by eight wickets (2012)

Squads:

Australia Squad: Alyssa Healy(w), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning(c), Tahlia McGrath, Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Ellyse Perry, Nicola Carey, Amanda Wellington, Annabel Sutherland

India Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Taniya Bhatia(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Yastika Bhatia, Sabbhineni Meghana, Harleen Deol, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

When and where to watch the India vs Australia CWG 2022 cricket final?

India vs Australia CWG2022 final will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network and streamed live on Sony LIV from 9:30 pm IST.