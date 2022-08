India will take on Australia in the women’s T20 cricket tournament final at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Edgbaston on Sunday.

Here are the predicted playing XIs for the final:

India predicted XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Sneh Rana, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh

Australia predicted XI: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Tahlia McGrath, Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown.