Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 9, Indians in action on August 6: Full schedule, events, streaming updates, timings in IST

The Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham is taking place from July 29 to August 8 with Indian athletes competing in events across 15 sports. Here are all the events Indians will be participating on Day 9 in Birmingham.

Lawn Bowls

4:30 PM- Men’s Fours gold medal- India

Athletics and para athletics-

2:50 PM Women’s F55 - 57 Shot Put Finals- Poonam Sharma, Sharmila, Santhosh

3:00 PM Women’s 10km Walk Final- Bhawna Jat, Priyanka Goswami

4:20 PM Mens 3000m Steeplechase Final - Avinash Sable

4:45 PM Womens 4*100 Relay Round Heat 1- India

11:30 PM Womens Hammer Throw Finals - Manju Bala

12:40 AM (Aug 7) Mens 5000m Finals- Avinash Sable

Boxing

3:00 PM Over 45kg - 48kg Semifinals- Nitu Ganghas Vs Priyanka Dhillon (CANADA)

3:30 PM Over 48kg - 51 Kg Semifinals- Amit Panghal Vs Patrick Chinyemba (ZAMBIA)

7:15 PM Over 48kg - 50kg Semifinals- Nikhat Zareen Vs Savannah Alfiya Stubley (ENGLAND)

8:00 PM Over 57kg - 60kg Semifinals Jaismine Lamboria Vs Gemmah Paige Richardson (ENGLAND)

12:45 AM (Aug 7) Over 63.5kg - 67kg Semifinals- Rohit Tokas Vs Stephen Zimba (ZAMBIA)

1:30 AM (Aug 7) Over 92 Kg Semifinals- Sagar Ahlawat Vs Ifeanyi Onyekwere (NIGERIA)

Cricket

3:30 PM Semifinals India vs England

Hockey

10:30 PM men’s semifinals India vs South Africa

Wrestling (3PM onwards)

Womens Freestyle 50kg Group A- Pooja Gehlot Vs Christelle Lemofack Letchidjio (SCOTLAND)

Mens Freestyle 1/8 Finals- Naveen Vs Ogbonna Immanuel John (NIGERIA)

Womens Freestyle 50kg Group A- Pooja Gehlot Vs Rebecca Ndolo Muambo (CAMEROON)

Womens Freestyle 53kg Nordic Match 3- Vinesh Phogat Vs Mercy Bolafunoluwa (NIGERIA)

Womens Freestyle 76 Kg Quarterfinals- Pooja Sihag Vs Michelle Montague (NZL)

Mens 57kg Quarterfinals- Ravi Kumar Dahiya Vs Suraj Singh (NZL)

Womens Freestyle 53kg Nordic Match 2- Vinesh Phogat Vs Samantha Stewart (CANADA)

Mens Freestyle 97kg Quarterfinals- Deepak Nehra Vs Nishan Randhawa (CANADA)

Womens Freestyle 53 Kg Nordic Match 6- Vinesh Phogat Vs Chamodya Keshani (SRI Lanka)

Squash

5:15 PM Men’s doubles quarterfinals- Abhay Singh/Senthil Kumar

6:45 PM Mixed doubles semifinals- Dipika Pallikal/ Saurav Ghosal

Table Tennis & Para Table Tennis

2:00 PM Women’s doubles round of 16- Manika Batra/ Divya Chitale

2:00 PM Women’s doubles round of 16- Sreeja Akula/ Reeth Tennison

2:40PM Men’s singles quarterfinals - Sharath Kamal

3:25PM Men’s singles quarterfinals -S. Shetty

3:25PM Men’s singles quarterfinals- Sathiyan

4:10PM Women’s singles semifinals Sreeja Akula

4:55 PM Men’s doubles semifinals- G. Sathiyan/ Sharath Kamal

6:00 PM Mixed doubles semifinals Sharath Kamal/Sreeja Akula

10:45 PM Mens Singles Classes 3 - 5 Bronze Medal- Raj Aravindan Alagar Vs Isau Ogunkunle (NIGERIA)

12:15 AM (Aug 7) Womens Singles Classes 3 - 5 Bronze Medal Sonalben Manubhai Patel Vs Sue Bailey (ENGLAND)

1:00 AM (Aug 7) Womens Singles Classes 3 - 5 Gold Medal Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel Vs Ifechukwude Christiana Ikpeoyi (NIGERIA)

Badminton

4:20 PM Women’s singles quarterfinals- PV Sindhu

6:00 PM Women’s singles quarterfinals Aakarshi Kashyap

10 PM Men’s singles quarterfinals- Kidambi Srikanth

10 PM Men’s singles quarterfinals- Lakshya Sen

10:50 PM Women’s doubles Quarterfinals- Treesa Jolly/ Gayatri Gopichand

11:40PM Men’s doubles Quarterfinals- Satwik and Chirag