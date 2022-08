Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 8, Indians in action on August 5: Full schedule, events, streaming updates, timings in IST

The Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham is taking place from July 29 to August 8 with Indian athletes competing in events across 15 sports. Here are all the events Indians will be participating on Day 8 in Birmingham.

Lawn Bowls

1 PM Women’s Pairs Quarterfinals- India vs England

4:30 PM Men’s Fours Quarterfinals- India vs Canada

Athletics

3:05 PM Women’s 100m hurdles heats- Jyothi Yarraji

4:10 PM Women’s Long Jump Qualification- Ancy Sojan Edappilly

4:19 PM Men’s 4x400m heats- India

12:53 AM (August 6) 200m semifinals- Hima Das

Badminton

4:10 PM Women’s doubles round of 16- Treesa Jolly/ Gayatri Gopichand

5:30 PM Men’s singles round of 16- Kidambi Srikanth

6:10 PM Women’s singles round of 16- P V Sindhu

11:20 PM Women’s singles round of 16- Aakarshi Kashyap

11:20 PM Men’s singles round of 16- Lakshya Sen

12 AM (Aug 6)Men’s doubles round of 16- Chirag Shetty/ Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy

Wrestling (3 PM ONWARDS)

Men’s 65kg 1/8 Final- Bajrang Punia

Men’s 86 kg 1/8 Final - Deepak Punia

Women’s 57 kg Quarterfinal- Anshu Malik

Men’s 125 kg Quarterfinal - Mohit Grewal

Women’s 68kg Quarterfinal - Divya Kakran

Women’s 62 kg Quarterfinal - Sakshi Malik

(Quarters, semis and finals subject to qualification)

Squash

10:30 PM Women’s doubles quarterfinals- Dipika Pallikal Karthik/ Joshna Chinappa

11:15 PM Men’s doubles round of 16 - Abhay Singh/ Velavan Senthilkumar

12:45 AM (August 6) Mixed doubles quarterfinals- Saurav Ghosal/ Dipika Pallikal Karthik

Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis (2pm onwards)

2 PM Mixed doubles round of 16- G. Sathiyan/ Manika Batra

2 PM Mixed doubles round of 16- Sreeja Akula/ Sharath Kamal

2:40 PM Women’s Singles Classes 3-5 Semifinals- Bhavina Patel

2:40 PM Women’s Singles Classes 3-5 Semifinals- Sonalben Patel

2:40 PM Men’s Singles Classes 3-5 Semifinals- Raj Aravindan

3:15 PM Women’s Singles round of 16- Reeth Tennison

3:15 PM Women’s Singles round of 16- Sreeja Akula

3:15 PM Women’s Singles round of 16- Manika Batra

3:55 PM: Men’s Doubles round of 16 - Sharath Kamal/G Sathiyan

3:55 PM: Men’s Doubles round of 16 - Harmeet Desai/Sanil Shetty

4:30 PM Women’s doubles round of 32- Manika Batra/ Divya Parag Chitale

5:05 PM: Men’s Singles Round of 32- Sharath Kamal vs F. Luu

5:45 PM: Men’s Singles Round of 32- G. Sathiyan vs Mccreery

5:45 PM: Men’s Singles Round of 32- Sanil Shetty vs Derek Abrefa

8:30 PM Women’s doubles round of 32- Sreeja Akula/ Reeth Tennison

(Mixed doubles QFs, Men’s doubles QFs, Women’s singles QFs- subject to qualification)

Hockey

12:45 am (Aug 6) Women’s semifinals- India vs Australia