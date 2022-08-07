Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Updates Day 10: India leads NZ 1-0 at HT in women’s hockey bronze medal match; PV Sindhu in action

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Day 10 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Sunday. India has won 40 medals so far, which includes 13 gold, 11 silver and 16 bronze medals.

2:16 PM: Badminton - Shuttlers PV Sindhu and Yeo Jin Min have entered the arena for their women’s singles semifinal clash.

Women’s Singles semifinal - PV Sindhu vs Yeo Jin Min (Singapore) First Game 5-8: Yeo drives one wide and her run of five straight points comes to an end. 4-6: Aggressive play from the Singaporean shuttler. Eventually, the body smash proves to be too much for Sindhu. 3-3: A close start to the opening game as Yeo hits a down-the-line smash to level the scores.

2:08 PM: Hockey - India leads New Zealand 1-0 at half-time in the women’s bronze medal match courtesy of a reverse scoop by midfielder Salima Tete in the 29th minute.

2:05 PM: Live action in Badminton begins in 15 minutes. Here’s the complete line-up for today.

Complete schedule for badminton 2:20 PM Women’s singles semifinals - PV Sindhu vs Yeo Jin Min (Singapore) 3:10 PM Men’s singles semifinals- Lakshya Sen vs Teh Jia Heng (Singapore) 3:10 PM Men’s singles semifinals- Srikanth Kidambi vs NG Tze Yong (Malaysia) 4 PM Women’s doubles semifinals -Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand vs Pearly Tan/Thinaah Muralitharan (Malaysia) 4:50 PM Men’s doubles semifinals - Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Chan Peng Soon/Tan Kian Meng (Malaysia)

1:43 PM: Hockey - Salima Tete comes close to breaking the deadlock and putting India 1-0 ahead as her shot from the left misses the far post by a whisker.

1:30 PM: Here we go. Live action has begun in women’s hockey bronze medal match between India and New Zealand.

1:15 PM: ICYMI, here our on-ground man Santadeep Dey’s piece on Avinash Sable’s historic silver in the men’s 3000m steeplechase: Avinash Sable ends Kenyan hegemony with steeplechase silver at Commonwealth Games 2022

1 PM: First event of the day - the women’s hockey bronze medal match between India and New Zealand - starts in half an hour. Follow our live coverage

AUGUST 7, DAY 10 FULL SCHEDULE - INDIA (ALL TIMINGS IN IST)

ATHLETICS

2:45PM Men’s triple jump- Abdulla Aboobacker, Eldhose Paul, Praveen Chithravel

3:50PM Men’s 10,000m race walk finals- Amit, Sandeep Kumar

4:05PM Women’s Javelin throw finals- Shilpa Rani, Annu Rani

5:24 PM Women’s 4 x 100m Relay - Final

12:10 AM (Aug 8) Men’s javelin throw finals- Rohit Yadav, DP Manu

1:00 AM (Aug 8) Men’s 4x400m relay finals- India

BADMINTON

2:20 PM Women’s singles semifinals- P V Sindhu

3:10 PM Men’s singles semifinals- Lakshya Sen

3:10 PM Men’s singles semifinals-Kidambi Srikanth

4:00 PM Women’s doubles semifinals- Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand

4:50 PM Men’s doubles semifinals- Satwik/Chirag

BOXING

3 PM- Women’s minimumweight- Nitu

3:15PM- Men’s flyweight-Amit

7 PM- Women’s light flyweight- Nikhat Zareen

1:15 AM (Aug 8) Men’s Super heavyweight- Sagar

HOCKEY

1:30 PM Women’s bronze medal match- India vs New Zealand

India vs New Zealand bronze medal match, Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022: Head-to-head, where to watch live streaming, timings in IST

TABLE TENNIS

3:35 PM- women’s singles bronze medal match- Sreeja Akula

6:15 PM- men’s doubles gold medal match- Sathiyan/Sharath Kamal

9:50 PM Men’s singles semifinal- Sharath Kamal

10:40 PM men’s singles semifinal- G. Sathiyan

12:15 AM (Aug 8)- Mixed doubles gold medal match- Sharath Kamal/ Sreeja

CRICKET

9:30 PM Women’s gold medal match- India

SQUASH

10:30 PM Mixed doubles bronze medal match- Saurav Ghosal/ Dipika Pallikal