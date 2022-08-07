DAY 10 - Indian Boxing Action LIVE Updates

GOLD NO.2 FOR THE DAY!



Winning his first gold in style is Amit Panghal who won 5-0 via a unanimous decision



2018 🥈

2020 🥇#CWG2022 I #TeamIndia I #B2022 pic.twitter.com/rEyRAGSgm4 — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) August 7, 2022

Indian Boxing Finals: Next in action 7 PM - Women’s light flyweight final- Nikhat Zareen 1:15 AM (Aug 8) Men’s Super heavyweight final- Sagar

It’s a gold rush for India in wrestling and boxing. Here is the latest updates on the medals tally.

Men’s Flyweight Final - Amit Panghal 5-0 Kiaran MacDonald

⦿ Amit Panghal wins the GOLD medal by unanimous decision.

⦿ Amit on the aggressor once again, a few clean jabs up front once again in round three. MacDonald is fighting back as Amit suddenly seems out of breath.

Amit on the aggressor once again, a few clean jabs up front once again in round three. MacDonald is fighting back as Amit suddenly seems out of breath. ⦿ Amit wins the second round 4-1.

Amit wins the second round 4-1. ⦿ Amit continues to strike hard on MacDonald who cannot bail out of some clever attacks.

Amit continues to strike hard on MacDonald who cannot bail out of some clever attacks. ⦿ Amit splits open a cut over MacDonald’s right eye. A brief stop in play before action resumes.

Amit splits open a cut over MacDonald’s right eye. A brief stop in play before action resumes. ⦿ Amit Panghal wins the first round 5-0!

⦿ Amit’s swift hand speed helps him land a flurry of punches on MacDonald before blocking a few attacks with a brilliant defense.

ALSO READ: Nitu Ghanghas wins first boxing gold medal for India at Commonwealth Games 2022

Women’s Minimumweight Final - Nitu Ghanghas 5-0 Demie-Jade Resztan (ENG)

⦿ Nitu Ghanghas wins the GOLD medal with a 5-0 unanimous decision win.

⦿ Nitu takes a resounding lead with another 4-1 decision win in the second round.

⦿ Nitu in command in round 2 as well. A barrage of manic strokes jades Resztan.

Nitu in command in round 2 as well. A barrage of manic strokes jades Resztan. ⦿ Nitu takes the round 1 with a 4-1 decision in her favour. A near flawless start for the Indian with an aggressive front in the first round.

A near flawless start for the Indian with an aggressive front in the first round. ⦿ Nitu lands the initial blows flush on Resztan’s face.

Nitu lands the initial blows flush on Resztan’s face. ⦿ The final is set to be underway.

It is Day 10 of action at the Commonwealth Games and India’s gold hunt will continue with four boxers in gold medal contention. Amit Panghal, Nitu Ghanghas, Nikhat Zareen and Sagar will be competing in their respective category finals on Sunday.