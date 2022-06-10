More Sports Boxing Boxing Mary Kom ruled out of CWG boxing trials with injury Indian boxer Mary Kom has been ruled out of the CWG trials after picking up an injury. Team Sportstar 10 June, 2022 16:20 IST Mary Kom has been ruled out of the CWG trials. - PTI Team Sportstar 10 June, 2022 16:20 IST Indian boxer Mary Kom has been ruled out of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) trials after picking up an injury.She injured her left knee in Round 1 of her bout against Nitu in 48kg category and lost by RSC (I). Mary was in a lot of pain. MC Mary Kom out of selection trials for CWG. She picks up an injury to her left knee in Rd. 1 of her bout against Nitu in 48kg category and loses by RSC (I). She's in a lot of pain. Tried to continue but couldn't. Is this the end of the legends career? @sportstarweb pic.twitter.com/e8hmv6apDZ— jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) June 10, 2022 Mary had opted out of the World Championships and now-postponed Asian Games to focus on the Commonwealth Games. Mary is a six-time world champion and the most successful boxer in the Women's World Championships with six golds, a silver and a bronze. Read more stories on Boxing. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :