Mary Kom ruled out of CWG boxing trials with injury

Indian boxer Mary Kom has been ruled out of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) trials after picking up an injury.

She injured her left knee in Round 1 of her bout against Nitu in 48kg category and lost by RSC (I). Mary was in a lot of pain.

Mary had opted out of the World Championships and now-postponed Asian Games to focus on the Commonwealth Games. Mary is a six-time world champion and the most successful boxer in the Women's World Championships with six golds, a silver and a bronze.