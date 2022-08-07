India vs New Zealand bronze medal match, Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022: Head-to-head, where to watch live streaming, timings in IST

Indians will take on New Zealand in the women’s hockey bronze medal match at the Commonwealth Games at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash centre on Sunday.

When will the match take place?

The two teams are set to square off against each other at 1:30 pm IST.

India Women vs New Zealand Women head-to-head record

Out of the 34 times the two teams faced each other, India won 10 games, in comparison to New Zealand’s 23 with just one match ended in a draw.

When did the two teams last face each other?

During the Women’s hockey World Cup in July this year, New Zealand won 4-3.

Previous meetings at CWG

RESULT YEAR CITY BRONZE MEDAL MATCH NEW ZEALAND WON 3-0 1998 KUALA LUMPUR GROUP STAGE NEW ZEALAND WON 3-1 2002 MANCHESTER SEMIFINAL INDIA WON 2-1 2002 MANCHESTER SEMIFINAL INDIA WON 1-0 2006 MELBOURNE GROUP STAGE NEW ZEALAND WON 3-0 2014 GLASGOW

PREVIEW-

The India women’s hockey team would look to put the horrendous ‘clock’ controversy behind its back while eyeing a podium finish when it takes on New Zealand in the bronze medal match in the Commonwealth Games on Sunday.

A timekeeping faux pas by a technical official during the penalty shootout robbed India’s opportunity as Australia beat the Savita Punia-led side 3-0 from one-one-situation. Both the teams were locked 1-1 at the end of regulation time.

Rosie Malone fluffed Australia’s first attempt in the penalty shoot-out as India skipper Savita pulled off an excellent block.

But Malone got a second chance after the officials timekeeping error and this time the striker scored to change the momentum of the game.

Going into Sunday’s crucial game, mental adjustment will be key for the Indians as they aim a bronze, a year after losing to Great Britain 3-4 to finish a historic fourth at the Tokyo Olympics.

ALSO READ: Why was Australia’s first missed penalty shot retaken in hockey semifinal vs India at CWG 2022

“Whatever happened yesterday was unfortunate and shocking but we have to come back again. This is another opportunity for us to get a CWG medal,” vice-captain Deep Grace Ekka told PTI.

Vandana Katariya scored a peach of a goal on Saturday to help India bounce back and level 1-1 against the Australians to take the match into shoot-out.

“Everyone was very sad. It’s obvious. But now, the next match is very important for us. We all have to move on and make a strong comeback. We have time in our hands. It’s a do-or-die for us and we will give our best,” said India captain Savita. Savita was at her best, especially at the closing stages of the match denying Australia from a flurry of penalty corners.

The key for the Indian attack would once again be their star forward Vandana.

Chief coach Janneke Schopman had her hopes high on the duo of Savita and Vandana as the Dutch double Olympic medallist insisted on playing a team game.

“Savi is a very good goalkeeper. Today, she showed that she has the capability of stopping balls that can be certain goals. I know she can do it. I know our team has a lot of confidence in her as well. I must say that the defenders also played a very good game. We defended very well as a team.

“Van (Vandana’s nickname) is very often the end station. In this case, Sushila had a good slapshot and Van was just in the right spot. We have been working hard on this,” she said.

“It can be Van or it can be other players. Van is very important in the sense that she is a very brave player and she makes sure that if she can score goals, she will,” the 45-year-old expert tactician added.

Winners of the Manchester 2002 edition, Indian women won a CWG medal last way back in 2006, a silver before finishing fourth in Gold Coast.

India were at their wasteful best in their last meeting against New Zealand at the World Cup in July this year to lose 3-4.

-PTI

Indian squad Savita Punia (captain and Goalkeeper), Rajani Etimarpu (Goalkeeper), Deep Grace Ekka (vice-captain), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika Malik, Neha Goyal, Jyoti, Salima Tete, Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi, Sangita Kumari, Sonika Coach- Janneke Schopman New Zealand squad Kaitlin Cotter, Anna Crowley, Tarryn Davey, Frances Davies, Stephanie Dickins, Katie Doar, Aniwaka Haumaha, Megan Hull, Alia Jaques, Tessa Jopp, Tyler Lench, Alex Lukin, Olivia Merry(captain) , Grace O’Hanlon (Goalkeeper), Hope Ralph, Brooke Roberts (Goalkeeper), Olivia Shannon, Rose Tynan Coach- Shea Mcaleese

Where to watch India vs New Zealand, Commonwealth Games 2022 women’s bronze medal hockey match?

The India vs New Zealand, Commonwealth Games 2022 women’s bronze medal hockey match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on Sony LIV.