Why was Australia’s first missed penalty shot retaken in hockey semifinal vs India at CWG 2022

India lost to Australia 0-3 in a controversial penalty shootout in the women’s Hockey quarterfinal at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games on Friday night.

Ambrosia Malone took the first hit for Australia and missed. Indian women’s hockey striker Lalremsiami then came on for her first hit. But due to a shot-clock error, Malone was allowed a retake, which she converted to put her team in front.

Australia eventually won 3-0 to book a place in the final, where it will take on England. India, meanwhile, will face New Zealand in the bronze medal match on Sunday.

“The world is watching. It puts the sport in a bad light if you are making such elementary errors. It was a very close match. Sometimes, some decisions are very close. Though it was bad for us, we will have to move on,” said former Team India hockey captain Viren Rasquinha.

An emotional Savita Punia said after the match: “Tough to take, especially (after what happened) in the first stroke of the shootout. The Australian team is among the top teams and we trailed and then made it 1-1 and fought till the last minute.”

India head coach Janneke Schopman also weighed in on the shootout incident. “I don’t think even the officials understood what happened… it’s not an excuse but that didn’t help the team,” she said.