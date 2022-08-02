Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the women’s fours lawn bowls finals from Day 5 of the Commonwealth Games.

India’s women’s fours lawn bowls team scripted history on Monday when it guaranteed the country’s first medal in the sport. Today, they aim to seal the top spot in the final against heavyweight South Africa.

A medal in lawn bowls, a sport not that popular in India, is a feat to be remembered. A gold medal will be a cherry on top.

Now, a little bit about the women who achieved the feat for India. The four players in the team - Rupa Rani Tirkey, Nayanmoni Saikia, Pinki and Lovely Choubey - come very different walks of life. To know more about them, have a go at this cracking read from Santadeep Dey.

When and where to watch The final will be telecast from 4:15 pm IST on Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV.

For those who might not be versed with the rules of the sport, here is something for you.