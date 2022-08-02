News

India vs South Africa Lawn Bowls Final LIVE Score, Commonwealth Games 2022: IND women eye historic gold

Lawn Bowls Final LIVE, Commonwealth Games 2022: Catch all the updates from the India vs South Africa women’s fours final in Birmingham.

Last Updated: 02 August, 2022 15:18 IST
The Indian women’s fours team will take on South Africa in the final on Tuesday in Birmingham.

The Indian women’s fours team will take on South Africa in the final on Tuesday in Birmingham. | Photo Credit: SAI

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the women’s fours lawn bowls finals from Day 5 of the Commonwealth Games.

India’s women’s fours lawn bowls team scripted history on Monday when it guaranteed the country’s first medal in the sport. Today, they aim to seal the top spot in the final against heavyweight South Africa.

A medal in lawn bowls, a sport not that popular in India, is a feat to be remembered. A gold medal will be a cherry on top.

Now, a little bit about the women who achieved the feat for India. The four players in the team - Rupa Rani Tirkey, Nayanmoni Saikia, Pinki and Lovely Choubey - come very different walks of life. To know more about them,  have a go at this cracking read from  Santadeep Dey.

When and where to watch
The final will be telecast from 4:15 pm IST on Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV.

For those who might not be versed with the rules of the sport, here is something for you.

