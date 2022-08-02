Lawn Bowls, Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian women team’s road to the final

The Indian Lawn Bowls women’s fours team created history by reaching the final at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The team comprising Rupa Rani Tirkey, Lovely Choubey, Pinki and Nayanmoni Saikia trumped New Zealand by 16-13 after 15 Ends and booked a final showdown against South Africa.

Before the Indian quartet takes to the Victoria Park for the final on Tuesday, Sportstar takes a look at the team’s matches during the tournament.

India’s road to final Section D Round 1 - India 9-18 England Section D Round 2 - India 15-9 Cook Islands Section D Round 3 - India 17-7 Canada Quarter Final - India 19-7 Norfolk Island Semi Final - India 16-13 New Zealand

Sectional matches

India’s first match at the competition did not go the way it wanted as it suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of England. Though India started well and led till End 3, the English team surged forward to seal the contest 18-9.

Since India had just three games in the group phase, the remaining two games became must-win matches. The Indian team delivered and won the next two games against Cook Islands and Canada. India finished Section D in second place and advanced to the quarterfinals.

Knockout phase

India faced Norfolk Island in the quarterfinal and sealed a comfortable 19-7 victory to advance to its first-ever semifinal.

Up next for India was New Zealand. - the bronze medallist in the format at 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Displaying world-class ability, New Zealand took a six-point lead early up. India, however, managed to find its way back to level the scores. The match see-sawed between India and New Zealand until End 14 where India trailed 12-13.

The Indian Skip, Rupa Rani Tirkey, then produced a brilliant shot in her final attempt to hand India four points for the end and send India through to the final.