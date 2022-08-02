India won its maiden Lawn Bowls Commonwealth Games gold medal when the women’s fours team beat South Africa in the final in Birmingham on Tuesday.

The Indian team comprising skip Rupa Rani Tirkey, Lovely Choubey, Pinki and Nayanmoni Saikia beat the South Africans 17-10 after 15 Ends.

As it unfolded

India had opened up a healthy 8-2 lead after End 7 and were in cruise control of the game. South Africa, led by their Skip Snyden, then made a recovery.

After End 11, South Africa led 10 points to 8. India was left with just four rounds to turn the tie. And India duly answered.

The quartet from India secured two points on successive ends to eke out a 12-10 advantage. At End 14, the penultimate end, India won three points.

South Africa was left with the massive challenge to get six points from the last end to win the gold. Even to tie the contest, the South African team needed 5 points.

Bowling under immense pressure, South Africa could not deliver and India won two points from the round to secure India’s fourth gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.