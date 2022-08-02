India vs Malaysia Live Score, Badminton Final, 2022 Commonwealth Games: India eyes second consecutive gold; Sindhu, Srikanth in action

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the mixed team final in badminton between India and Malaysia at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. This is Nihit Sachdeva taking you through the action as it unfolds at Hall 5 of the National Exhibition Center.

MATCH-UPS Men’s Doubles - Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Teng Fong Aaron Chia/Wooi Yik Soh Women’s Singles - P V Sindhu vs Goh Jin Wei Men’s Singles - Kidambi Srikanth vs NG Tze Yong Women’s Doubles* - Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand vs Thinaah Muralitharan/Tan Koong Le Pearly Mixed Doubles* - Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy/Ashwini Ponnappa vs Tan Kian Meng/Lai Pei Jing * - if necessary

FIRST MATCH - Men’s Doubles - Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Teng Fong Aaron Chia/Wooi Yik Soh

Rankireddy/Shetty Chia/Soh

FIRST GAME

8-7: The intensity of the rallies has increased as both pairs of shuttlers have properly warmed up. The point goes to the Indian duo as Chirag hits one unreturnable smash down the middle.

6-6: Clever serve from Satwik. Barely put anything on it and Soh’s return hits the net.

5-6: Chirag sets up the point with the smash from the back, the return from the Malaysian shuttler barely makes it to the net and Satwik hits the shuttle back at him with ferocious speed.

4-4: Great bit of defending from Satwik and Chirag. Eventually, Soh hits one which goes only as far as the net.

3-4: Chirag looks for the tramline and misses it by quite some distance.

2-1: Whoa! Chirag loses his balance midway through the rally. Malaysians win the point. Fortunately for India, nothing serious though.

1-0: First point of the final goes to the Indian pair as Chirag hits one powerful jump smash and Soh’s return hits the net.

Game time!!!

10 PM: Here we go. First match is the men’s doubles tie between Indian duo of Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and Malaysian pair of Teng Fong Aaron Chia-Wooi Yik Soh who have entered the arena.

The head-to-head record, if you are an Indian fan, is not that encouraging. Satwik and Chirag have lost all four matches they have played against Chia and Soh.

9:55 PM: Five minutes to go before live action begins. Time to check the line-ups one final time. India has chosen to go ahead with Srikanth instead of Lakshya for the men’s singles tie. Tactical genius?

9:45 PM: Just 15 minutes to go for the clash between two badminton powerhouses. Till then, read why doubles matches are going to be key for India if it wants to retain gold, a piece by Sudipto Biswas.

9:35 PM: India has had a pretty extraordinary day in team events today. While the men’s team of Sharath Kamal, Sanil Shetty, Harmeet Desai and G Sathiyan successfully defended its table tennis gold medal against Singapore, the women’s side comprising skip Rupa Rani Tirkey, Lovely Choubey, Pinki and Nayanmoni Saikia created history by beating South Africa 17-10 to clinch the country’s first-ever gold medal in Lawn Bowls, a sport many Indians did not even know about. Can the Indian badminton contingent keep the streak alive?

9:25PM: As far as the squads are concerned, India has retained Sindhu, Ponnappa, Chirag, Satwik, and Srikanth from the team that won the gold in 2018. For Malaysia, only Chan Peng Soon was a member of the 2018 silver medallist contingent.

9:15 PM: How India and Malaysia have reached the final-

INDIA MALAYSIA GROUP STAGE BEAT PAKISTAN 5-0 BEAT ZAMBIA 5-0 GROUP STAGE BEAT SRI LANKA 5-0 BEAT JAMAICA 5-0 GROUP STAGE BEAT AUSTRALIA 4-1 BEAT SOUTH AFRICA 5-0 QUARTERFINAL BEAT SOUTH AFRICA 3-0 BEAT SRI LANKA 3-0 SEMIFINAL BEAT SINGAPORE 3-0 BEAT ENGLAND 3-0

9:05 PM: It is time for the gold medal match between reigning champion India and three-time winner Malaysia. Both teams have had a fairly comfortable route to the summit clash. However, the pressure of the final can do interesting things to the best of the players. Stay tuned as I take you through the pre-match build-up!

MATCH PREVIEW

Defending champion India takes on Malaysia in the mixed team final at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in what will be a repeat of the summit clash from four years ago in Gold Coast.

India made it to the final with dominating performances in the group stage. It clean swept Pakistan and Sri Lanka 5-0 and beat Australia 4-1.

The Indian shuttlers followed it with 3-0 wins over South Africa and Singapore in quarterfinal and semifinal, respectively.

This is the third CWG final between India and Malaysia. The first summit clash happened in the 2010 edition in New Delhi where Lee Chong Wei’s Malaysia beat India 3-1.

Overall, Malaysia has won the mixed team gold three times, only second in the all-time list which is topped by England with six gold medals.

What time is the India vs Malaysia mixed team badminton final?

The India vs Malaysia mixed team badminton final is scheduled to start at 10 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on Tuesday, August 2.

Where to watch India vs Malaysia mixed team badminton final?

India vs Malaysia mixed team table tennis final will be telecast on the Sony Network and streamed online on Sony Liv.