CWG 2022: LIVE ACTION

Men’s 67kg Snatch updates

⦿ Samoa’s Nevo Ioane starts with a cracking 124kg lift!

⦿ Sri Lanka’s Jayasooriya finishes the snatch with a brilliant 119kg lift!

⦿ Jaswant Shergill fails to snatch 117kg, finishes with a best of 114kg.

⦿ Sri Lanka's Jayasooriya snatches 116kg in his second attempt!

⦿ Ruben Katoatou finishes with a successful 114kg snatch!

⦿ Jaswant Shergill returns. Gets a split decision clearance for his 114kg snatch!

⦿ Sri Lanka's Chathuranga Jayasooriya gets a 112kg lift in his first snatch.

⦿ Kiribati’s Ruben Katoatou snatches 110kg in his second lift.

⦿ England’s Jaswant Shergill snatches 110kg in his first attempt.

⦿ Singapore’s Loy clears 109kg on his third attempt.

⦿ Ditto Ika returns for a 108kg lift but fails to maintain composure during the snatch. He finishes with a best of 105kg.

⦿ Mauritius's Coret fails to lift 107kg in his final attempt. Finishes with a best of 105kg snatch.

⦿ Singapore' Kester Loy snatches 106kg in his second attempt.

⦿ Kiribati's Ruben Katoatau is successful in his 106kg lift on the first attempt.

⦿ Ditto Ika lifts 105kg on his second attempt.

⦿ Coret attempts to lift 105kg and gets through easily.

⦿ Nauru's Ditto Ika fails to lift 105kg in his first attempt.

⦿ Singapore's Kester Loy attempts 105kg in his first snatch. Fails to clear the turnover.

⦿ Mauritius' Coret begins with a clean 100kg snatch.

2:03PM IST: The 67kg weightlifting is about to begin with the snatch segment.

Here is the field for the men’s 67kg weightlifting final.

Preview

Missing out on the Tokyo Olympics last year made him realise that the transition from junior to senior level is not easy, said Youth Olympic champion weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga as he aims to clinch the coveted gold at the upcoming Commonwealth Games.

After a torrid year that saw him suffer two injuries and contract the dreaded COVID-19 virus, Jeremy is all rejuvenated and prepared to do what it takes to succeed at the senior level, starting with the multi-sport event at Birmingham.

READ: Jeremy eyes new national record at CWG 2022

Jeremy had burst into the scene in 2018 when he became the first Indian to win a gold medal at the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires.

The Mizoram lifter was touted as one for the future in the sport but while he managed to shatter youth world records, Jeremy’s performance a the senior level has left a lot to be desired. - PTI