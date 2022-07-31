As a young good looking teenager, Jeremy Lalrinnunga changes the wallpaper on his phone fairly frequently. The photo is usually of him travelling with friends or with a new tattoo. On 4th May this year though, Jeremy put up a different picture. The image set against a solid black background is of the 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medal.

“When the design of the Commonwealth Games medals was released, I immediately downloaded the picture from social media. I saved the gold medal as my wallpaper. Because it’s my phone wallpaper, it’s the first thing I see when I wake up in the morning, and it's the last thing I see before I go to sleep. It is a huge motivation for me,” Lalrinnunga had told Sportstar a few weeks back.

On Sunday at Birmingham’s National Exhibition Center, Jeremy manifested that vision into reality, becoming India’s second gold medallist at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Competing in the men’s 67kg competition, Jeremy made a snatch of 140kg and then made a clean and jerk of 160kg to total 300kg (Games record). He finished 7kg clear of his nearest competitor.

If Jeremy had been visualising the Commonwealth Games gold medal for himself, so had many others. Ever since he became the first Indian to win a gold medal at the youth Olympics four years ago (and even before that), the 19-year-old from Aizawl, Mizoram, has been marked as something special. But while injuries have flattened his career trajectory somewhat, the hope is the Commonwealth Games gold might be just the shot in the arm he needs to get things going once again.

Jeremy has always been a fan of shiny things. As a child growing up in Aizawl, Mizoram, he had a couple of 'toys' he was particularly fond of. They were medals - father Lalneihtluanga was an accomplished boxer, having won two gold medals at the sub junior national level. "They were mounted on the wall of our house. But my brothers and I would play with them all the time. We would pretend we were champions. In fact we even lost one of his medals while playing," recalls Jeremy.

Lalneihtluanga didn’t mind his kids – Jeremy is the middle of five brothers – playing with his medals, but he did expect them to win some of their own. “They had two options. They could box or become a weightlifter,” he says. At eight years old, Jeremy chose the latter. “I thought it would be fun. It seemed like something men should do,” he says. He started out like other kids in the Weightlifting Academy at the State Sports Coaching center in Aizawl, learning to lift weights using bamboo sticks and water pipes.

Even at an early age it was clear that the little boy was made for bigger things. A year into his training, he was selected after a trial to train at the Army Sports Institute in Pune in 2011. It was a move that changed his life. "I didn't know anything before I came to Pune. I only spoke Mizo. I couldn't even speak to anyone," he says. These days, Jeremy speaks Hindi and English and is conversant in Punjabi owing to the fact that he has been part of the national camp in Patiala since 2015. But even he will admit that he expresses himself best when under the steel Olympic size bar.

While the Youth Olympics was where he burst into the national reckoning, he had already got the international weightlifting community’s attention back in 2016, when at 13 years old, he won a silver in the men’s 56kg divsion despite being the second youngest athlete in the competition. He would go on to win another silver at the 2017 World Championships, followed by a silver and a bronze at the 2018 Asian Youth Championships and then finally, the historic gold at Buenos Aires.

There was little doubt that Jeremy was a prodigous talent. Vijay Sharma, who coached Mirabai Chanu to Olympic silver, isn’t always effusive with praise, but he makes an exception for Jeremy. “He is special. He is obviously is god-gifted but what really helps is his complete dedication to the sport. That's a rare quality at his age," says Sharma.

But just as his career was shaping to take off, Jeremy seemed to have stalled – his career best total and national record of 306kg was set two years ago in 2019 – thanks to a spree of injuries. In early 2021 a cyst in the back of the knee needed surgery and resulted in him returning medalless at the 2021 Asian Championships and Junior world championships. Then when he seemed to have returned to some form, winning gold at the 2021 Commonwealth Championships, he picked up another injury.

This was a far more challenging one. While attempting a deadlift at training in February this year, Jeremy felt a sharp pain streak along his spine. The injury would be diagnosed as a bulged spinal disc. Although he was initially at risk of missing out on the CWG, a combination of skillful therapy, pain management, and a determination to make the games saw Jeremy recover in time. “It was a little disappointing because I had to completely stop training for a month. In that time, I only did therapy work and strengthening. It was very frustrating,” he says. Whenever he had a moment of self doubt though, he’d simply look at his phone to remind himself of what he was working for.

There are other sacrifices that aren’t as visible like an injury is. As someone who was picked up when he was just 11 and expected to dedicate himself to weightlifting, it’s easy to forget Jeremy’s still a young man. “Injuries are difficult. But the thing that’s hardest is staying away from my family. I’ve been training away from them since I was nine years old. The last time I went home was in 2020 July. I’ve not been able to attend my brothers wedding, and I’ve not celebrated Christmas at home since 2017. I really miss being with my mom. I’ve now got used to eating North Indian food. I’ve adapted so I can live anywhere. But I always think about eating my mother’s food. I miss eating her pork curry and the boiled vegetables we get at home,” he says.

Jeremy does what he can to remind himself of home. “Before I work out, I listen to Punjabi songs. But once I’m done training, I listen to a lot of Mizo music. It’s usually devotional stuff. I listen to the singer Vanlalsailova a lot These days I’m listening to ‘I dam leh ngei dawn’,” he says.

Jeremy says he often thinks about what he’d do if he went back. “When I was younger, I would box with my brothers or play football with them. At the camp, we can’t play these games because there’s always a risk of injury and if that happens, you lose a lot of training time. But if I got to go back home, I’d go on a field and play some football,” he says.

All that, as the wallpaper on his phone reminds him, has had to wait as he chased down the Commonwealth gold medal. Now that he has got it, he plans to go home for a few days. But any return home will only be a short one. Now that he has won the CWG gold, he’s already looking ahead. “We have the World championships at the end of the year and then the start of the qualification period for the Paris Olympics. That’s my target now,” he says.

And in case he forgets, he plans on setting himself a reminder. “My phone wallpaper until the Commonwealth Games was the gold medal. After that, it’s going to be the Olympic rings,” he says.