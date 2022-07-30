Mirabai Chanu won India’s third medal at the 2022 Birmingham Games after clinching gold in the women’s 49 kg event on Saturday. Mirabai lifted a total of 201kg. Mirabai equalled her Snatch Personal Best, national record and set the Games record with a successful lift of 88kg on her second attempt.

She went for 90kg in her third attempt but couldn’t pull it off. She then lifted 109kg in her first Clean and Jerk attempt to seal the gold medal. Mirabai bettered her first attempt with a 113kg lift in the second. Mirabai attempted 115kg on the third attempt but couldn’t complete the lift. Marie Ranaivosoa of Mauritius won the silver with a total of 172kg. Canada’s Hannah Kaminski bagged the bronze with a total lift of 171kg.

Last year, Mirabai won India's first medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after clinching silver in the women's 49 kg event. This was India's first silver in weightlifting at the Olympics.

Mirabai's first major breakthrough came when she won silver in the 48kg category at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Her total lift of 170 kg was only three kg short of the gold-winning effort.