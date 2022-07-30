News

Mirabai Chanu live, Commonwealth Games 2022 weightlifting final: Mirabai eyes 49kg gold; where to watch live streaming

Mirabai Chanu Weightlifting Final live, Commonwealth Games 2022: Catch all the live updates from the 49kg weightlifting final at the Birmingham CWG 2022 Games.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 30 July, 2022 19:42 IST
India’s Mirabai Chanu lifted a total of 196 kg in the 2018 Commonwealth Games, creating a Games record.

India’s Mirabai Chanu lifted a total of 196 kg in the 2018 Commonwealth Games, creating a Games record. | Photo Credit: PTI

Mirabai at Commonwealth Games
2014 - Silver medal in 48 kg: Snatch - 75kg, Clean and Jerk - 95kg, Total - 170
2018 - Gold medal in 48 kg: Snatch - 86kg (CR GR), Clean and Jerk - 110kg (CR GR), Total - 196 (CR GR)
*CR - Commonwealth Record; GR - Games Record

Preview

Chanu will be facing a relatively easy field and would hope to defend her title. The Indian is way ahead of her competitors in terms of entry weight with a total of 205 kg. The nearest competitor has an entry weight 170 kg.

She had managed to lift a total of 196 kg in the 2018 Commonwealth Games, creating a Games record.

Interestingly, Mirabai Chanu’s entry total of 205 kg is higher than her total lift she managed at the Tokyo Olympics.

Given the entry weight, the Indian will have her eyes on completing a 90 kg snatch lift, bettering her tally of 87 kg in the 2020 summer games.

When and where to watch Mirabai Chanu event LIVE?
The women’s 49kg weightlifting final will commence at 8 pm on Saturday, July 30. The 2022 Commonwealth Games will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network and streamed on Sony Liv.

