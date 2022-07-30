Mirabai at Commonwealth Games 2014 - Silver medal in 48 kg: Snatch - 75kg, Clean and Jerk - 95kg, Total - 170 2018 - Gold medal in 48 kg: Snatch - 86kg (CR GR), Clean and Jerk - 110kg (CR GR), Total - 196 (CR GR) *CR - Commonwealth Record; GR - Games Record

Preview

Chanu will be facing a relatively easy field and would hope to defend her title. The Indian is way ahead of her competitors in terms of entry weight with a total of 205 kg. The nearest competitor has an entry weight 170 kg.

She had managed to lift a total of 196 kg in the 2018 Commonwealth Games, creating a Games record.

Interestingly, Mirabai Chanu’s entry total of 205 kg is higher than her total lift she managed at the Tokyo Olympics.

Given the entry weight, the Indian will have her eyes on completing a 90 kg snatch lift, bettering her tally of 87 kg in the 2020 summer games.