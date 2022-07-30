Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 2 coverage on Saturday. India could expect to open its account on the second day with weightlifters Mirabai Chanu and Sanket Sargar in action medal events.

LIVE UPDATES

WEIGHTLIFTING

Sanket Sargar of India will be in action soon. He has the joint-highest entry weight of 107 kg, thus we will have to wait a bit before we can see him. Remember, he is the reigning 55kg national champion. He won the title in March this year with an aggregrate of 249kg - 111 kg in the Snatch and 138kg in Clean and Jerk.

Kgaswane of Botswana registers a best of 70kg in the Snatch. Emile of Mauritius puts 80kg on the board in the Snatch.

Kenya’s Ochoma manages a best of 65kg in the Snatch after failing to lift 70kg in the second and third attempts.

Weightlifter Sanket Sargar will begin his Men’s 55kg campaign with 107kg in the Snatch.

BADMINTON

India takes a two-set lead, winning the second one 21-9. India leads 21-14, 21-9.

The duo maintains a healthy lead in the second set, up by 16-6.

Satwik and Ponnappa have won the first set 21-14 and are in the lead in the second.

The Indian pair now leads 17-14 in the first set as the Sri Lankan duo leads a fightback.

Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa have begun their mixed doubles fixture against Sri Lanka in the Mixed Team Event Round 3 match. The pair leads 9-5 in the first set.

Meanwhile England has won the first gold medal of Day 2

Quite a few events coming India’s way at 1:30 PM IST, starting with Nitendra Singh Rawat in the Men’s Marathon, Sanket Sargar in the Men’s 55kg Weightlifting event and the Badminton Mixed Team in action against Sri Lanka.

Watch this vlog from our man in Birmingham, Santadeep Dey, who recaps action from Day 1.

You could also glance through our compilation of the top 10 moments from Day 1 in case you missed the action.

Here is how the medals tally looks after Day 1

Position Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Australia 8 4 4 16 2 New Zealand 3 3 1 7 3 England 2 5 2 9 4 Canada 1 2 1 4 5 Scotland 1 1 4 6

JULY 30 SCHEDULE (All timings in IST - Indian Standard Time)

ATHLETICS

Men’s marathon - Final - Nitendra Singh Rawat - 1:30 PM

SWIMMING AND PARA SWIMMNG

100m Men’s Backstroke S9 (Para) - Final - Ashish Kumar - 12:18 PM

100m Backstroke - Semifinal - Srihari Natraj - 1:15 AM

200m Freestyle - Heat 3 - Kushagra Rawat - 3 PM

GYMNASTICS

Women’s Team final and Individual Qualification Sub-division 3 - 9 PM

Indian women’s team - Pranati Nayak, Ruthuja Natraj, Protishtha Samanta

BADMINTON

Mixed Team Event Qualifying Round 3

India vs Sri Lanka - 1:30 PM

India vs Australia - 11:30 PM

BOXING

54kg - 57kg - Featherweight - Round of 32 - Hussamuddin Mohammed vs Amzolele (South Africa) - 5 PM

66kg - 70kg - Light Middleweight - Round of 16 - Lovlina Borgohain vs Ariane Nicholson (NZ) - 12 AM (July 31)

86kg - 92kg - Heavyweight - Round of 16 - Sanjeet Sanjeet vs Ato Leau Plodzicki-Faoagali (Samoa) - 1:00 AM (July 31)

CYCLING - TRACK AND PARA TRACK

2:30 PM - 6:15 PM

Women’s Sprint - Qualifying - Mayuri Lute, Triyasha Paul

Women’s 3000m Individual Pursuit- Qualifying - Meenakshi

Men’s 4000m Individual Pursuit - Vishwajeet Singh, Dinesh Kumar

8:30 PM - 11:30 PM

Men’s Keirin first round - Esow Alben

HOCKEY

Women’s Pool A - India vs Wales - 11:30 PM

WEIGHTLIFTING

1:30 PM - 6:15 PM

Men’s 55 kg - Final - Sanket Mahadev Sargar

Men’s 61 kg - Final - Gururaja

8:00 PM - 10:15 PM

Women’s 49 kg - Final - Mirabhai Chanu

12:30 AM (July 31)

Women’s 55 kg - Final - Bindyarani Devi

TABLE TENNIS

Women’s Team Event Qualifying Round 3 - India vs Guyana - 2 PM

Men’s Team Event Qualifying Round 3 - India vs Northern Ireland - 4:30 PM

Quarter-Finals - 8:30 PM - 1:30 AM (July 31)

Indian entries: Women’s team: Diya Chitale Manika Batra Reeth Tennison Seerja Akula

Men’s team: Harmeet Desai Sanil Shetty Sharath Kamal Sathiyan Gnanasekaran

SQUASH

Men’s Singles Preliminary Round of 32 - Ramit Tandon vs Christopher Binnie (Jamaica) - 5 PM

Women’s Singles Preliminary Round of 32 - Joshana Chinappa vs Meagan Best (Barbados) - 5:45 PM

Women’s Singles Preliminary Round of 32 - Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla vs Aifa Azman (Malaysia) - 5:45 PM

Men’s Singles Preliminary Round of 32 - Saurav Ghoshal vs Shamil Wakeel (Sri Lanka) - 6:15 PM

Squash Indian entries (all categories)

Men’s team: Singles: Saurav Ghosal Abhay Singh Doubles: Senthilkumar Valavan/Abhay Singh Ramit Tandon/Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu

Women’s team: Singles: Joshana Chinappa Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla Anahat Singh Doubles: Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla/Anahat Singh Joshana Chinappa/Dipika Pallikal Karthik

Mixed: Saurav Ghoshal/Joshana Chinappa Ramit Tandon/Dipika Pallikal Karthik

LAWN BOWLS

1:00 PM - 6:15 PM

Men’s Triples Sectional Play - Dinesh Kumar, Navneet Singh, Chandan Kumar Singh

Women’s Singles Sectional Play - Tania Choudhury vs Laura Daniels (Wales)

Para Women’s Pairs B6-B8 Sectional Play - Round 3

7:30 PM - 12: 45 AM (July 31)

Women’s Fours Sectional Play - Round 3 (Lovely Choubey, Tania Choudhury, Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki)

Men’s Pairs Sectional Play - Round 3 (Sunil Bahadur, Mridul Borgohain)

Where and when to watch the 2022 Commonwealth Games Live?

The Commonwealth Games 2022 will be telecast live on Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX, and Sony TEN 4 channels. The live streaming of the Games will be available on the Sony LIV app or website.