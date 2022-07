Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 3 LIVE Updates: Jeremy eyes weightlifting gold, India vs Pakistan in cricket at 3:30 PM

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Coverage of Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 3.

After Day 2, here’s how the medals table looks like.

JULY 31 (All timings are in IST - Indian Standard Time)

1 PM (Lawn bowls)

Women’s singles- Tania Choudhury

1:30 PM (Artistic Gymnastics)

Men’s all-around final: Yogeshwar Singh

2:00 PM (Weightlifting)

Men’s 67kg: Jeremy Lalrinnunga

3:07 PM (Swimming and Para Swimming)

Men’s 200m butterfly heats- Sajan Prakash

3:30 PM (Cricket)

India vs Pakistan

3:31 PM (Swimming and Para Swimming)

Men’s 50m backstroke heats- Srihari Nataraj

4:00 PM (Table Tennis)

Men’s team quarterfinals: India vs Bangladesh

4:00 PM (Lawn Bowls)

Men’s Pairs- India vs England

4:20/4:59 PM (Cycling)

Men’s 15km Scratch Race Qualifying

4:45PM (Boxing)

Women’s Light Flyweight round of 16- Nikhat Zareen vs Helena Ismael Bagao

5:15PM (Boxing)

Men’s Light Welterweight round of 16- Shiva Thapa vs Reese Lynch

6:00 PM (Squash)

Women’s singles round of 16- Joshana Chinappa vs Kaitlyn Watts

6:30 PM (Weightlifting)

Women’s 59kg- Popy Hazarika

7 PM (Artistic Gymnastics)

Women’s All-Around finals- Ruthuraj Nataraj

7:01 PM (Triathlon)

Mixed team relay final

7:30PM (Lawn Bowls)

Women’s fours quarterfinal: India vs Norfolk Islands

8:30 PM (Hockey)

Men’s hockey- India vs Ghana

9:02 PM (Cycling)

Women’s 500m time trial final - Mayuri Lute

10 PM (badminton)

Mixed team QFs- India vs South Africa

10:30 PM (Squash)

Men’s singles round of 16- Saurav Ghosal vs David Baillargeon

11 PM (Weightlifting)

Men’s 73kg- Achinta Sheuli

11:37 PM onwards (Swimming)

Men’s 50m backstroke semifinals (Srihari Nataraj) (subject to qualification)

11:58 PM onwards (Swimming)

Men’s 200m butterfly final (Sajan Prakash) (subject to qualification)

12:15 AM (August 1 Boxing)

Men’s Middleweight- Sumit vs Callum Peters

1 AM (August 1 Boxing)

Men’s Super heavyweight- Sagar vs Maxime Yegnong Njieyo