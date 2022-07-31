Commonwealth Games 2022: India women’s fours team in Lawn Bowls quarters - opponents, match timing, where to watch and rules

The Indian women’s fours team will face Norfolk Island in the quarterfinals of the Lawn Bowls event at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games on Sunday.

India will be represented by Lovely Choubey, Pinki, Rupa Rani Tirkey and Nayanmoni Saikia.

India finished second in Section D to secure a spot in the last eight. The women’s team lost its opener 9-18 against England.

However, it won its next two encounters, beating Cook Islands 15-9 and Canada 17-7.

Timings

India’s quarterfinal match against two-time bronze medallist Norfolk Island will commence at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch

The 2022 Commonwealth Games will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network and streamed on Sony Liv

Rules

The rules of Lawn Bowls are simple. The team which manages to place its bowls closer to the target, also known as ‘the Jack’, wins the points. In the fours, or four-player, format, each team gets eight throws, or rolls, from one end. The teams throw the bowls from 18 ends to complete the match.

The number of points awarded is determined by the number of bowls a team has managed to place closer than its opponent.

For example: If team A places two bowls closer to ‘the Jack’ than team B’s closest bowl, it will win two points for the end. In case team A had managed to place three bowls closer to the target than team B’s closest bowl, it would have been awarded three points.

The team with more points after 18 ends of throws will take the contest.