Lawn Bowls is one of the oldest sport in the Commonwealth Games, and has featured in every edition since the 1930. England and Scotland have been the most successful nations in the sport, winning 20 gold medals each.

At the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, it was Australia that dominated and bagged four out of the eight gold medals up for grabs.

This year, over 20 nations will be taking part in the sport across the four formats. Besides, Para Lawn Bowls will also feature in the Birmingham Games.

Brief Rules

Lawn Bowls is played in four formats - singles, pairs, triples and fours.

The sport involves rolling a bowl down a green stretch, aiming it towards a target called ‘The Jack’. The Jack is at a distance between 75 to 105 feet. The team with its bowl/bowls closest to the jack, wins the point/points.

In the singles, the first to 21 points wins the tie. In all other formats, bowls are thrown from 18 ends and the team with the higher aggregate score wins.

Tournament Format

Across all four game formats, teams will be divided into four groups. The top two from each group will qualify for the quarterfinals.

India Squad

India will be fielding its players in all four format. Following are the athletes who will represent India:

Lawn Bowls - Singles Men’s - Sunil Bahadur Women’s - Nayanmoni Saikia

Lawn Bowls - Pairs Men’s - Sunil Bahadur, Mridul Borgohain Women’s - Nayanmoni Saikia, Lovely Choubey

Lawn Bowls - Triples Men’s - Dinesh Kumar, Navneet Singh, Chandan Kumar Singh Women’s - Pinki, Tania Choudhury, Rupa Rani tirkey

Lawn Bowls - Fours Men’s - Navneet Singh, Mridul Borgohain, Dinesh Kumar, Chandan Kumar Singh Women’s - Rupa Rani Tirkey, Tania Choudhury, Lovely Choubey, Pinki

Lawn Bowls Schedule, venue and timings

India will kick-off its campaign on July 29, with the men’s pairs and women’s fours teams playing Malaysia and England, respectively. The men’s triples team will also be facing New Zealand on the same day.

The venue for the Lawn Bowls tournament at the Commonwealth Games 2022 will be the Victoria Park in Birmingham.

Men’s Pairs schedule for India July 29: Malaysia vs India - 7:30 pm July 29: India vs Falkland Islands - 10:30 pm July 30: Cook Islands vs India - 7:30 pm July 31: England vs India - 4:00 pm

Women’s Pairs schedule for India August 1: India vs New Zealand - 1:00 pm August 3: India vs Niue - 1:00 pm August 3:South Africa vs India - 4:00 pm

Men’s Triples schedule for India July 29: New Zealand vs India - 1:00 pm July 29: Scotland vs India - 4:00 pm July 30: India vs Malta - 1:00 pm

Women’s Triples schedule for India August 1: India vs New Zealand - 1:00 pm August 1: England vs India - 8:45 pm August 3: India vs Niue - 7:30 pm

Men’s Fours schedule for India August 1: India vs Fiji - 8:45 pm August 3: India vs Cook Islands - 7:30 pm August 3: England vs India - 10:30 pm

Women’s Fours schedule for India July 29: India vs England - 7:30 pm July 29: India vs Cook Islands - 10:30 pm July 30: Canada vs India - 10:30 pm

*All timings are in Indian Standard Time

*The draws for the singles competitions are yet to be confirmed