Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Commonwealth Games 2022 Group A match between India and Pakistan at Edgbaston in Birmingham.
Team India has arrived!
The news is not too good from Birmingham and we could see some rain interruptions during this high-stakes match.
India and Pakistan will lock horns in a crucial Group A encounter of the Commonwealth Games 2022. Both teams are coming off losses in their first matches and will hope to bounce back on Sunday.
INDIA VS PAKISTAN PREDICTED XI
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Radha Yadav, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh.
Pakistan: Bismah Maroof (c), Muneeba Ali (wk), Iram Javed, Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, Anam Amin, Tuba Hassan.
INDIA VS PAKISTAN DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM
Wicketkeepers: Muneeba Ali
Batters: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Bismah Maroof
All-rounders: Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Nida Dar
Bowlers: Renuka Thakur (vc), Diana Baig, Fatima Sana