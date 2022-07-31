Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Commonwealth Games 2022 Group A match between India and Pakistan at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Team India has arrived!

14:15

The news is not too good from Birmingham and we could see some rain interruptions during this high-stakes match.

For folks who are eagerly waiting for the women's #INDvsPAK cricket game at #Birmingham2022, it has been raining in certain parts of the city since last night.



On a bus to Edgbaston now, will update here how the weather is when I get there. — Santadeep Dey (@SantadeepDey) July 31, 2022

India and Pakistan will lock horns in a crucial Group A encounter of the Commonwealth Games 2022. Both teams are coming off losses in their first matches and will hope to bounce back on Sunday.

INDIA VS PAKISTAN PREDICTED XI

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Radha Yadav, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh.

Pakistan: Bismah Maroof (c), Muneeba Ali (wk), Iram Javed, Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, Anam Amin, Tuba Hassan.

INDIA VS PAKISTAN DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM

Wicketkeepers: Muneeba Ali

Batters: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Bismah Maroof

All-rounders: Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Nida Dar

Bowlers: Renuka Thakur (vc), Diana Baig, Fatima Sana

Where and when to watch IND-W vs PAK-W CWG 2022 Live?