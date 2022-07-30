Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE of the women’s hockey match between India and Wales at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash centre.

India takes on Wales in its second group A women’s hockey match at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on July 30, Saturday at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash centre.

When will the match take place?

The two teams are set to square off against each other at 11:30 pm IST.

Ind W vs Wal W head-to-head record

While India has a 4-1 head-to-head record against Wales, the last time the two sides met- Wales defeated India 3-2 at the Commonwealth Games in 2018.

PREVIEW:

India opened its Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign in hockey with a thumping 5-0 win over Ghana in a Group A match at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash centre on Friday.

The Indian women earned an early minute in the fourth minute, with Gurjit Kaur making most of it, as she slotted the ball into the left corner of the net. In the second quarter, Neha’s shot was deflected off into the goal by a Ghanaian defender, with India going 2-0 up at half-time.

NEW UPDATE: Navjot to fly back home after testing COVID-19 positive

India continued to pile misery on Ghana when play resumed as Sangita found the net after a counterattack and Gurjit scored her second for the day minutes later.

The icing on the cake came in the last quarter when Salima Tete, one of India’s most experienced hockey players, ended a counter attack to finish a five-star performance in the United Kingdom.

The Indian women’s hockey team will play Wales next on July 30 while the men’s hockey team will start its campaign against Ghana the next day.

Wales lost to Canada in its first match 0-4 and will look to improve its performance against India.

India and Wales women’s hockey squad India Savita Punia (captain and Goalkeeper), Rajani Etimarpu (Goalkeepers), Deep Grace Ekka (vice-captain), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika Malik, Neha Goyal, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Salima Tete, Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi, Sangita Kumari Wales Beth Bingham, Ella Jackson (GK) , Eloise Laity, Hannah Cozens , Holly Munro , Izzie Howell , Izzy Webb, Jo Westwood , Leah Wilkinson , Livvy Hoskins , Millie Holme, Rebecca Daniel, Rose Thomas (GK), Sarah Jones, Sian French, Sophie Robinson, Xenna Hughes, Amy Burton

Where to watch India vs Wales, Commonwealth Games 2022 women’s hockey match?

The India vs Wales, Commonwealth Games 2022 women’s hockey match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on Sony LIV.