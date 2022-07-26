Hockey has been part of the Commonwealth Games since 1998 and will see teams battle for victory for over 60 minutes. Australia has been the most successful side, winning the gold medal in all the six CWG editions (in men) and four gold medals (in women).

India, on the other hand, has been one of the most consistent performers with the men’s team winning two silver medals (2010, 2014) and the women winning a gold (2002) and a silver medal (2006).

Brief rules

Success in putting the ball in the opponent's net results in a goal. Fouls here, are of three types — free hit, penalty stroke and penalty corner. Two umpires, one in each half, adjudicate the matches and can punish offenders with green, yellow or red cards.

Green is an official warning, yellow directs players to stay out of play for five minutes, while a red forces an early exit for the player.

Participating teams

Ten teams are participating in Birmingham, divided into two groups of five each and every team will play the other in a round-robin format. India is placed in Group A in women’s hockey and in Group B in men’s hockey.

Indian men’s hockey squad Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak Defenders: Varun Kumar, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (vice captain), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh Midfielders: Manpreet Singh (captain), Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Nilakanta Sharma Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek Chief coach: Graham Reid

An 18-member Indian Women's #Hockey Team has been named for the Commonwealth Games 2022 to be held at Birmingham.#Odisha's Deep Grace Ekka has retained her place in the team and has also been named the vice-captain. The team will be led by @savitahockey.



Indian women’s hockey squad Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (captain), Rajani Etimarpu Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (vice-captain), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita Midfielders: Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika Malik, Neha Goyal, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Salima Tete Forwards: Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi, Sangita Kumari Chief coach: Janneke Schopman

Schedule, venue and timings

Both the men’s and women’s teams will start their campaigns against Ghana, with the latter playing on July 29 and the former on July 31 respectively.

The University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash centre in Birmingham will host all the matches of hockey for the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Women’s hockey schedule for India July 29: India vs Ghana — 6:30 pm July 30: India vs Wales — 11:30 pm August 2: India vs England — 6:30 pm August 3: Canada vs India — 3:30 pm