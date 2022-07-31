Weightlifter Bindyarani Devi won the silver medal in women’s 55 kg event at the Commonwealth Games on Saturday.

The Indian lifter managed a total weight of 202 kg. Her best attempt in the snatch was 86kg while she managed a weight of 116 kg in clean & jerk.

Bindyarani was sitting in the third place before her last clean & jerk attempt, but recorded a personal best lift of 116 kg to steal the second spot.

The gold medal was won by Nigeria’s Olarinoye who lifted a total of 203 kg.

Devi’s win sealed India’s fourth medal at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, with all four medals coming from weightlifting.