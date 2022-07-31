News

Bindyarani Devi wins silver, India’s fourth weightlifting medal at Commonwealth Games 2022

Bindyarani Devi was the fourth lifter to win a medal for India when the won the silver medal in the women’s 55 kg on Saturday.

Team Sportstar
31 July, 2022 02:35 IST
S.Bindyarani Devi won the silver medal in the women’s 55kg category.

S.Bindyarani Devi won the silver medal in the women's 55kg category.

Weightlifter Bindyarani Devi won the silver medal in women’s 55 kg event at the Commonwealth Games on Saturday.

The Indian lifter managed a total weight of 202 kg. Her best attempt in the snatch was 86kg while she managed a weight of 116 kg in clean & jerk.

Bindyarani was sitting in the third place before her last clean & jerk attempt, but recorded a personal best lift of 116 kg to steal the second spot.

The gold medal was won by Nigeria’s Olarinoye who lifted a total of 203 kg.

Devi’s win sealed India’s fourth medal at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, with all four medals coming from weightlifting.

