Grégory Gaultier trains Indian squash team ahead of 2022 Commonwealth Games
Going for gold: A look into the Indian squash team’s preparation for CWG 2022 with French pro Gregory Gaultier
CHENNAI 25 July, 2022 18:45 IST
CHENNAI 25 July, 2022 18:45 IST
The Indian squash contingent, looking to clinch multiple medals at the upcoming Commonwealth Games, attended a final training session at the Indian Squash Academy in Chennai under the guidance of former world number 1 Gregory Gaultier.
More Videos
Checkmate - E01 ft Arjun Erigaisi and D Gukesh on friendship, the Magnus Carlsen effect and Olympiad prep
Checkmate E02: Tania Sachdev and Vidit Gujrathi on chess in a post-COVID world and their roles in it
For more updates, follow Sportstar on :