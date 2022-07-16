Meet Sreeshankar, one of India’s medal prospects at the Worlds and CWG 2022
Murali Sreeshankar is the national record holder in long jump and is one of India’s most promising athletes for the Worlds and Birmingham 2022 Games.
CHENNAI 16 July, 2022 10:57 IST
CHENNAI 16 July, 2022 10:57 IST
More Videos
EXPLAINER: What is the semi-automated offside technology being introduced at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?
Checkmate - E01 ft Arjun Erigaisi and D Gukesh on friendship, the Magnus Carlsen effect and Olympiad prep
For more updates, follow Sportstar on :