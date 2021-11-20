Cricket Videos AB de Villiers retires from cricket - Virat Kohli, Chahal lead tributes Here's how the world of cricket reacted to AB De Villiers' decision to retire from all forms of cricket. Team Sportstar 20 November, 2021 16:30 IST Team Sportstar 20 November, 2021 16:30 IST Former South Africa international AB de Villiers has announced his decision to retire from all forms of the game, bringing to an end a 17-year career.Here's how the world of cricket reacted to the development: Congratulations AB. I have certainly enjoyed watching you play through the years. All the very best for the future my man https://t.co/OBT8z3os2H— Sir Vivian Richards (@ivivianrichards) November 19, 2021 Sad to see the retirement of one of the greatest batter we have seen. Although sad, his career should be celebrated as he among others reinvented batting to make it so much more entertaining. Happy retirement and enjoy the family time @ABdeVilliers17 pic.twitter.com/rbIqTQ6TP9— Ravi Bopara (@ravibopara) November 19, 2021 Not many people have had the impact on the game like AB did. It was indeed a pleasure to watch him play from the other side. Happy retirement AB, best wishes to and your family @ABdeVilliers17— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) November 20, 2021 You were my childhood inspiration and I always tried to learn from your charismatic approach. I still remember the first time I met you and how welcoming you were. You have inspired many generations of cricket. Wish you the very best and a happy retirement, @ABdeVilliers17! pic.twitter.com/nlqsyW8iSI— Babar Azam (@babarazam258) November 19, 2021 Harshal Patel weighed in about ABD's influence on his career and their time together in RCB. Thank you @ABdeVilliers17 for your contribution to cricket. pic.twitter.com/orFEXsFjnB— Parvinder Awana (@ParvinderAwana) November 19, 2021 AB de Villiers retires from cricket - Virat Kohli, Chahal lead tributes Harshal Patel on late international debut: We don't speak of the value of patience enough Suryakumar Yadav in good spirits after India beats New Zealand post T20 World Cup debacle India vs New Zealand T20I series - head-to-head, most runs, most wickets Read more stories on Cricket Videos. More Videos Meet Rahul Dravid's support staff - the Indian men's coaching contingent Rahul Dravid: Prioritising all formats but players' physical and mental health most important Dravid recollects Rohit Sharma's debut under his captaincy in 2007 Kane Williamson interrupts reporter to mention World Test Championship final win Kane Williamson: Very proud of our efforts throughout the tournament Warner, Marsh shine in Australia's maiden Men's T20 World Cup title - analysis Australia wins men's T20 World Cup, internet reacts Heart says New Zealand, mind says Australia - T20 World Cup final preview; match-ups, predictions