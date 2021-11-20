AB de Villiers retires from cricket - Virat Kohli, Chahal lead tributes

Former South Africa international AB de Villiers has announced his decision to retire from all forms of the game, bringing to an end a 17-year career.



Here's how the world of cricket reacted to the development:

Congratulations AB. I have certainly enjoyed watching you play through the years. All the very best for the future my man https://t.co/OBT8z3os2H — Sir Vivian Richards (@ivivianrichards) November 19, 2021

Sad to see the retirement of one of the greatest batter we have seen. Although sad, his career should be celebrated as he among others reinvented batting to make it so much more entertaining. Happy retirement and enjoy the family time @ABdeVilliers17 pic.twitter.com/rbIqTQ6TP9 — Ravi Bopara (@ravibopara) November 19, 2021

Not many people have had the impact on the game like AB did. It was indeed a pleasure to watch him play from the other side. Happy retirement AB, best wishes to and your family @ABdeVilliers17 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) November 20, 2021

You were my childhood inspiration and I always tried to learn from your charismatic approach. I still remember the first time I met you and how welcoming you were. You have inspired many generations of cricket. Wish you the very best and a happy retirement, @ABdeVilliers17! pic.twitter.com/nlqsyW8iSI — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) November 19, 2021

Harshal Patel weighed in about ABD's influence on his career and their time together in RCB.