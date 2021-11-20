Cricket Videos

AB de Villiers retires from cricket - Virat Kohli, Chahal lead tributes

Here's how the world of cricket reacted to AB De Villiers' decision to retire from all forms of cricket.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
20 November, 2021 16:30 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
20 November, 2021 16:30 IST

Former South Africa international AB de Villiers has announced his decision to retire from all forms of the game, bringing to an end a 17-year career.

Here's how the world of cricket reacted to the development:







 

Harshal Patel weighed in about ABD's influence on his career and their time together in RCB.

 

 

AB de Villiers retires from cricket - Virat Kohli, Chahal lead tributes
Harshal Patel on late international debut: We don't speak of the value of patience enough
Suryakumar Yadav in good spirits after India beats New Zealand post T20 World Cup debacle
India vs New Zealand T20I series - head-to-head, most runs, most wickets

Read more stories on Cricket Videos.

 More Videos
Meet Rahul Dravid's support staff - the Indian men's coaching contingent
Rahul Dravid: Prioritising all formats but players' physical and mental health most important
Dravid recollects Rohit Sharma's debut under his captaincy in 2007
Kane Williamson interrupts reporter to mention World Test Championship final win
Kane Williamson: Very proud of our efforts throughout the tournament
Warner, Marsh shine in Australia's maiden Men's T20 World Cup title - analysis
Australia wins men's T20 World Cup, internet reacts
Heart says New Zealand, mind says Australia - T20 World Cup final preview; match-ups, predictions
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App