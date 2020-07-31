Cricket Videos David Willey: I'm still disappointed over World Cup exclusion "That's part and parcel of sport," says fast bowler Willey. Team Sportstar 31 July, 2020 14:16 IST Team Sportstar 31 July, 2020 14:16 IST ENG vs WI: Series review - Will Holder's revenue plea fall on deaf ears again? Broad hoping to reach heights of 'great friend' Anderson after 500th Test wicket Warne the unlikely inspiration for Broad's quickfire fifty West Indies greats helped inspire Roach to 200 Test wickets More Videos Ollie Pope eager to get first century on home soil Southampton Test: Brathwaite backs West Indies' decision to bowl first England vs WI: Root, Holder give squad updates ahead of series decider West Indies offers support to Jofra Archer following racist online abuse Ben Stokes the best all-rounder I've played with - Anderson ICC announces postponement of T20 World Cup Joe Root: Versatile Stokes is getting 'better and better' M.S. Dhoni top five performances across formats