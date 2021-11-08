Cricket Videos India eliminated from T20 World Cup - what does this mean for Rahul Dravid India bowed out of the T20 World Cup after New Zealand beat Afghanistan in a Super 12 game on Sunday. We look at what this means for the side going forward. Team Sportstar 08 November, 2021 13:49 IST Team Sportstar 08 November, 2021 13:49 IST India eliminated from T20 World Cup - what does this mean for Rahul Dravid Eoin Morgan calls for strong action in Yorkshire racism row T20 World Cup: India finds mojo but semifinal hopes in Afghanistan's hands Rahul Dravid - new India head coach's credentials revisited Read more stories on Cricket Videos. More Videos T20 World Cup: After Afghanistan win, India must not underestimate Scotland Vikram Rathour confirms re-applying for batting coach job Vikram Rathour: India's focus only on winning vs Afghanistan, semifinal calculations later India vs New Zealand - Tracing an exciting new rivalry in world cricket Watch: What went wrong for India against New Zealand Watch: Virat Kohli condemns abuse directed at Shami after Pakistan T20 World Cup game On this day in 2005: Mahendra Singh Dhoni's blistering 183 not out vs Sri Lanka India vs New Zealand - T20 World Cup game preview - match-ups, injury updates, tournament scenarios