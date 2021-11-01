Cricket Videos

India vs New Zealand - Tracing an exciting new rivalry in world cricket

India's loss to New Zealand in a group stage game in the T20 World Cup was not the first of its kind in ICC tournaments. The Kiwis have had the wood on India for a while now in ICC events and Amol Karhadkar traces this rivalry and why this is perhaps the new exciting world rivalry to make way for.

Amol Karhadkar
DUBAI, UAE 01 November, 2021 19:08 IST
India vs New Zealand - Tracing an exciting new rivalry in world cricket
Watch: What went wrong for India against New Zealand
Watch: Virat Kohli condemns abuse directed at Shami after Pakistan T20 World Cup game
On this day in 2005: Mahendra Singh Dhoni's blistering 183 not out vs Sri Lanka

