Highest runscorers in IPL history: Indian Premier League all-time records

As we ring in the 16th edition of the IPL, here is a recap of the all-time runscorers in Indian Premier League history - from Suresh Raina and David Warner to Virat Kohli.

As we ring in the 16th edition of the IPL, here is a recap of the all-time runscorers in Indian Premier League history - from Suresh Raina and David Warner to Virat Kohli.