Cricket Videos

Jason Gillespie open to Smith returning as Australia captain

“But I still don’t see why Tim Paine shouldn’t continue,” says Gillespie

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
22 May, 2020 09:28 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
22 May, 2020 09:28 IST
Jason Gillespie open to Smith returning as Australia captain
Mark Wood
Definite possibility England will play this summer: Wood
Stokes unselfishness a big part of his success - Bess
M.S. Dhoni and Virat Kohli
Top 10 captains who have led in most international matches
 More Videos
Sportstar's top five best Test captains
Top five most successful Test captains
A potential South Africa return for AB de Villiers?
Marnus Labuschagne itching for cricket return
Jason Roy
Jason Roy 'hugely disappointed' by The Hundred postponement
Jason Roy
Jason Roy: No shame if players are fearful of sport resuming
Jason Roy heartbroken by England Test failure
Australian cricketers will help to save game financially - Handscomb
Quiz - How much do you know about Shane Warne?