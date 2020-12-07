Cricket Videos

Langer applauds 'best ever' Kohli as Australia loses T20 series to India

Virat Kohli made a quickfire 40 as India beat Australia by six wickets to win the Twenty20 series with a game to spare.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
07 December, 2020 09:24 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
07 December, 2020 09:24 IST
Langer applauds 'best ever' Kohli as Australia loses T20 series to India
Watch: Kane Williamson's double ton puts NZ on top against WI
NZvWI 1st Test day 1 highlights: Williamson imperious as New Zealand build big total
Malan one short of ton as England secures series whitewash
 More Videos
Tom Curran
VIRAL: Tom Curran takes superb catch to deny Quinton De Kock
Malan leads England to series victory over South Africa
Virat Kohli and Aaron Finch during the toss
India vs Australia: Kohli probably greatest ODI batsman of all time, says Finch
Ali hungry to return to Test Cricket with England
Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer
IPL 2020 Final, MI vs DC highlights: Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals to clinch record fifth title
Mumbai Indians or Delhi Capitals - fans weigh on the IPL 2020 final
MI vs DC Head to Head Records, IPL 2020 Final: IPL Playoffs record, players to watch out for
IPL 2020 - AB De Villiers helps RCB thrash KKR - match review