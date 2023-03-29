WATCH: Nitish Rana named KKR captain; Team analysis ahead of IPL 2023 

Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday named left-handed batter Nitish Rana as the team’s new skipper for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.

Rana will replace Shreyas Iyer , who is likely to undergo back surgery and is in danger of missing the entire season.

KKR’s statement was an indicator that Iyer’s chances of an early return to play look improbable at the moment.

“...Nitish Rana would captain the side in the absence of Shreyas Iyer, who is recovering from a back injury. While we are hopeful that Shreyas will recover and participate at some stage in the IPL 2023 edition, we feel fortunate that Nitish, with the captaincy experience having led his state side in white-ball cricket and the IPL experience he has had with KKR since 2018, will do a great job,” KKR said in a statement.

