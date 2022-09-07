After India lost to Sri Lanka by six wickets and is on the brink of elimination from the Asia Cup 2022, captain Rohit Sharma insisted that the team combination is 95 per cent settled going to the T20 World Cup with small changes needed.

“It’s 90-95% settled, just a few changes that will happen,” Rohit said of the team combination after the defeat against Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

The skipper added that he wanted to experiment a bit in the Asia Cup and see what happens when four specialist bowlers are used.

“When you talk about experiments, yes, we wanted to try out certain things. If you look at the combination we have been playing before the start of the Asia Cup, it was with four seamers, two spinners and the second spinner was an all-rounder.

“I always wanted to try and find answers as to what happens if you play with three seamers and two spinners, and the third spinner being an all-rounder. We are still looking for answers,” he said.

“I want to be prepared for the World Cup where you are challenged as a team. When you go to the World Cup, you want to have all the answers. Since Hardik Pandya has come back, we have played with 3 seamers.

“It’s good to know what can happen when you play with three seamers, two spinners … These defeats teach us a whole lot of things,” he added.

While Rohit said that most of the squad for the World Cup is settled, there are still a lot of answers yet to be found.

“There are a lot of questions we need to answer, and along the way, in the three-four series we’ve played, we have found some answers.

“There will be a time where we will draw a line and say, ‘this is the combination we want to play for the World Cup.’ After this, we have two more series and then the World Cup. Till our squad is announced, we can try out a few players.”

